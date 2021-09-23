Victoria Alonso promoted to president of physical production, VFX and Animation – MangaForever.net

In addition to the growing list of characters MCU, i Marvel Studios they also put the spotlight on his behind-the-scenes crew, starting with promotion from Kevin Feige to Chief Creative Officer of the whole Marvel Entertainment. The big change didn’t stop there, as i Marvel Studios have moved on to the small screen with the introduction of new content on Disney +.

Apart from the continued existence of Movie And TV shows, i Marvel Studios they are also moving towards animation like What If…? currently airing on the streaming service of Disney. This is in addition to promotion executive producer of What If…? Brad Winderbaum as head of streaming for both the television that for animation.

Now, another veteran of the Marvel Studios she moved on to a new role.

The The Hollywood Reporter has shared that the veteran of the Marvel Studios Victoria Alonso was promoted to President of the physical production and of post production, of the visual effects And animation for the study, which is a newly formed qualification for the study behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The outlet shared that it will work on the whole list of Movie And TV series of the Marvel and will continue to report to the co-chair Louis D’Esposito. Previously, Alonso had the title of executive vice president of the physical production.

As part of the announcement, the President And Creative director of the Marvel Studios Kevin Feige and the co-chairman Louis D’Esposito shared the following statement:

“Victoria she has been an incredible partner and part of our team since the very beginning Iron Man. He is one of the most dynamic, outspoken and accessible executives in the industry and we are thrilled that he will continue to stand by us in this lofty role as we advance the future of Marvel Studios“.

The same Alonso expressed his excitement for his new role in an official statement:

“When Louis first suggested that I work with the team on Iron Man, I could never have imagined the adventure that awaited me and, as far as I’m concerned, it has just begun! We have an absolutely incredible group of people who are bringing their many talents to the exciting list of Movie And TV series that we have on the horizon, and I’m particularly excited to increase the department’s efforts animation of our studio, which is a personal passion of mine. I can’t wait to be able to say more! “

Victoria Alonso began her tenure at the company in 2006 like Executive Vice President Visual Effects and Post-Production and as a co-producer of Iron Man. After resuming the role of producer for Iron Man 2, Thor And Captain America: The First Avenger, Alonso played the role of executive producer of The Avengers and all subsequent ones Movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe until recently Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings retaining this role for all future studio films such as Eternals, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder and series Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk And Moon Knight.

