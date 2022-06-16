Victoria Beckham disgusted Boy George to fly with British Airways… Kim Kardashian balances on her marriage to Kanye West…

June 16, 2022

Hailey Bieber gives news of her husband Justin

The latest news from Justin Bieber may seem worrying, but his wife is formal: he is fine. In any case, as well as possible. Guest on the show Good Morning America to talk about her line of cosmetics, Rhode, the model obviously couldn’t avoid questions about the singer’s health. And she wanted to be reassuring.

“He is doing very well. He is getting better and better every day. He’s feeling much better and obviously it was just a very scary and random situation, but he’s going to be totally fine, and I’m just grateful. The support has been just amazing from fans, friends, family. Each person sent wishes of happiness, advice, recommendations. It’s really amazing,” she said. Justin Bieber revealed to be the victim of facial paralysis causing the cancellation of his upcoming concerts.

Kim Kardashian dangles on her marriage to Kanye West

As you can imagine, Kim Kardashian’s marriage to Kanye West has not been easy for the reality TV star. But until now, the influencer had avoided mentioning it publicly, preferring to keep a certain reserve, no doubt to protect their children. It’s now over, apparently, since she didn’t hesitate, in the last episode of The Kardashiansto swing on his ex.

“If people knew what my relationship was really like, I think they would wonder how it lasted so long. But I can live knowing that I did everything humanly possible to make this situation work, and so I can walk away without feeling guilty,” she told her sister.

And to continue: “When you have a child, you would do anything to try to make it work… When the whole world is watching you, laughing at you, calling you names, you understand how much it is. hard ? It’s ten times harder to stay in a situation than to leave it.