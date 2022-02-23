Victoria Beckham dresses as a bride and not to marry David Beckham

As usual, victoria beckham became the center of attention this afternoon when he attended his friend’s wedding and birthday celebrations and Editor-in-Chief of British Vogue, Edward Enninful. For the occasion, the fashion designer chose to wear a wedding dress, despite the fact that she was not the one who married.

Edward, who also turned 50will marry his partner of many years, Alex Maxwell, at the year’s A-list event at the Longleat estate in Wiltshire; event that is expected to be attended by dozens of celebrities who have been friends of the couple for many years.

Posh Spice, a nickname given to Victoria, used a slim wedding dress Made of silk satin fabric. The slip is designed with a V-neckline, embroidery, and a slanted hem, so it sweeps the floor gracefully. Although it could also pass as an evening gown, the look evokes a wedding.

Victoria opted to wear her chocolate brown hair back in a sleek hairstyle, while letting a short strand loose around her glowing, made-up face. Beside 47-year-old victoryBritish Vogue fashion critic Anders Christian Madsen and stylist Christine Centenera stood.

Anders, who shared the snap of the trio in their finery on Instagram, wrote: ‘VI go to @edward_enninful’s birthday dance with my two dates because prom dreams do come true [sic] Thanks @davidbeckham and @joeledgerton for letting me in!’

Although it is surprising, this time Victoria drew attention without her husband, the footballer David Beckhamwho is known to be currently skiing, so his friends stepped in as his date for Edward Enninful’s fiftieth birthday party.

Although the date of the nuptials is not yet known, 300 guests are expected to attend, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Moss and fashion designer Donatella Versacewho are expected at the stately home in Wiltshire that boasts a 9,000-acre safari park famous for its lions.

Vogue’s supreme also boasts Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, Orlando Bloom and american models Gigi and Bella Hadid among his inner circle, leading to speculation that they might also join the guest list. Plus supermodel Naomi Campbell.

On Monday night, Edward shared a snap on Instagram at Laylow restaurant in west London, which he dubbed “pre-birthday dinner” In the image you can see the models Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Stella Maxwell, Irina Shayk, as well as the vice president of Burberry, Rebecca Martinez, the creative director Riccardo Tisci and the stylist Zoe Bedeaux.