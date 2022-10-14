﻿Victoria Beckham exudes glamor with her Atonement dress

More than a decade has passed since its release, but the film based on the best-seller by Ian McEwan It remains one of the most remembered cinematographic works. Much of the blame falls on that already iconic scene in the library with Robbie (James McAvoy) and a spectacular Cecilia (Keira Knightley) covered over a vaporous green strapless dress that has gone down in history as one of the most famous in cinema. No one knew of the success that this piece would later have. Not even the film’s own costume designers. But the perfect combination of elements propitiated its prestige. Since then, from time to time, firms and/or celebrities bring to light what we call the ‘Atonement dress’. The last, victoria beckham.

The designer has always expressed her passion for the piece. In fact, it is not the first time (and we would bet that it is not the last) that the former Spice Girl has worn a design similar to the original, but this time, that mythical spaghetti strap design with a deep ‘V’ neckline in shiny, smooth emerald green silka has returned with a plus of sensuality, glamour, and also of innovation.

Considering that the audiovisual was set in the twenties, it is logical that the design had certain nods to the time. However, over time, firms have adapted it based on the latest developments that marked the year.

Jose Perez/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

Jose Perez/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

In the case of Victoria Beckham’s model it is evident. More sensual, more daring, even more groundbreaking. All achieved thanks to its design with a much more pronounced neckline, with a lapel collar giving it an optical effect of dress type blazerand with its large front opening at the bottom for a greater sense of femininity and movement.

Its color is also much more intense, stronger, but, in case all those details were not enough to make a clear difference, there is still something else: his vest.

At first glance, it may seem that the pattern of the dress is very original with a double layer, but if we look a little more closely we can see how it is an extra long vest (the same as the dress) with a very fine fabric in the same tone and also with a most flattering detail such as its adjustable belt to mark the waist. It’s fantastic.

The ‘Atonement’ dress