Victoria Beckham forced to change menu at Sergio Ramos’s wedding

Midtime Editorial

Madrid Spain / 06.29.2022 13:57:51





Applied with the diet or a hateful chick? In 2019, Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio staged a spectacular wedding in Madrid that brought together the cream of the sport and entertainment on the guest list. Among the attendees were David and Victoria Beckhamone of the most famous couples in the world, who They were a real “headache” for the chef and the cooks of the event.

Ramos and David Beckham were teammates at Real Madrid as footballers. For the nuptial link with the television presenter, the Spanish considered the English and the former member of the Spice Girls, but Victoria got “in Diva plan” with the wedding underway demanded that the menu be changed that they would serve him because he did not feel like what was programmed.

Victoria Beckham changed the menu for Sergio Ramos’ wedding

Dani Garcia, the famous chef who was in charge of preparing the menu of the wedding of Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubiorecently recalled that Mrs Beckham refused to eat the menu because “she wasn’t going to break her diet” and demanded that the staff prepare something especially for her with ingredients that not even the chef knew.

“Everything turned out great if it hadn’t been for two diners who gave me a headache that night. One of them was Victoria Beckham because she changed the menu. He said that he would not break his diet and demanded dishes with everything based on vegetables and things that I didn’t even recognize,” said the chef, who has three Michelin stars in his history, which are the highest distinction in the culinary field.

It is important to note that the fashion designer has been on a vegetarian diet for years, to which she has repeatedly attributed her good fitness and health at 48 years old.

Beckham and his sanitizing gel in 2019

A curious fact that chef García shared about that night in June 2019 was that Victoria Beckham carried a bottle of antibacterial gel with hersomething that now seems most normal to us due to COVID-19, however, in that year there was neither the virus nor the pandemic.