Victoria Beckham relies on this exercise, in addition to diet, to achieve toned legs

When it comes to wearing a minidress, victoria beckham It is clear that her legs monopolize all eyes. That is why the designer and former Spice Girl dedicates a good part of her daily workouts to working on this part of her body.

And we say daily because not even during his vacation in Tuscany aboard the family yacht has he succumbed to laziness and there, bow goes, stern comes, he continues to practice the exercises that help him stay in shape as he has shown us david beckham in an Instagram video.

Strides: the practice that allows Victoria Beckham to show off toned legs

The routine for beautiful legs and tone of Victoria Beckham goes through practice strides, one of the most complete and effective exercises for this part of the body. That, added to the rest of her routine designed by Tracy Anderson and a (controversial) invariable healthy diet for the last 25 years, is, without a doubt, one of the keys to her success.

The perfect stride requires five steps:

Improve your strides!

Put one leg forward. As you take this step, your lead leg should maintain a 90-degree angle. The rear knee will drop to within a few inches of the ground, but it can never be the fulcrum. Likewise, the front knee cannot exceed the tip of the feet in order to ensure the right angle. Return, with a push from your buttocks and keeping your abdomen tight, to the starting position. Change legs and repeat the same operation. Remember: the body always straight. To do this, it is essential to tighten the abdominal to maintain balance.

