Victoria Beckham says yes to the season’s viral bow that Emily Ratajkowski and Ester Expósito have already worn

Victoria Beckham has a lot to celebrate. A few days ago, her first parade took place within the framework of Paris Fashion Week. Despite being a well-established designer and having the approval of critics, consumers and well-known faces such as Meghan Markle or Eva Longoria, being present on this stage only means that the British is doing things very well. Is Fashion Week definitely includes her among the elite of designers and that is why he couldn’t help but get emotional, as he has rarely done in publiccoming out to say hello when his parade ended.

When all this maelstrom of emotions and nerves has been left behind, it’s time to celebrate for everything achieved and the designer knows who to do it with. Her family, who was at the foot of the stands at the fashion show -with Harper Beckham as the protagonist-, has been his best company at a dinner in which everyone toasted the successes achieved. And Victoria did not want to leave her look for this very important appointment. For this dinner, she wanted to pick up her hair, and she did so by joining a trend that is recovering from the 60sa studiedly messy bun in which some strands shoot outwards and others curve inwards, in which excess volume prevails.

This hairstyle projects a certain aesthetic effortless that seems to want to communicate that it has been done in five minutes, but in reality each strand is strategically placed to give rise to a harmonious updo in which not a single hair moves from the place chosen for it. Victoria, like other celebrities who have already worn this lookhas wanted to print a touch of nostalgiaSo present right now. To do this, in the frontal area of ​​​​her face, she has released two small front locks, the hairstyle of the 2000s to which faces such as Aitana, Úrsula Corberó or Bella Hadid have already been added and is incorporated both into collected, as loose hair.

A few days ago, before the designer wore it, Ester Expósito arrived at the Toronto Film Festival wearing a very similar hairstyle. In her case, the 1960s aesthetic was pushed further to the limit, adding more volume to the updo, probably using false fillers, and leaving more hair loose in the front locks, which partially covered her face. Model Emily Ratajkowski also chose a hair look similar to attend an event in New York, providing us with the guide on how to wear the messy bun this season. Leaving a bit of volume at the top of her head, Emily gathered her hair in the center of her skull, pinning the ends out in a messy fashion. Alongside her bangs, she adds some textured side locks that frame her face.

Victoria’s dress

The designer selected for this family dinner a tight grass green dress, a color that we will see a lot during the winter months. It belongs to their Resort 2023 collection and incorporates three very current trends: the asymmetrical neckline, the drape and the most emerging, the exaggeratedly long sleeves. Just like the model she paraded with the dress, her creator wanted to wear it with flashy boots peep toe tall reds.