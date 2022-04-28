Victoria Beckham talks about her son Romeo’s wedding plans with Mia Regan

Victoria Beckham has started with plans for her son Romeo’s wedding, after the successful wedding of his firstborn Brooklyn Beckham with Nicola Peltz.

According to information from Mirror, David Beckham’s wife was fascinated by the experience she had when planning the Brooklyn wedding, held a few weeks ago in a luxurious mansion of the Peltz family in Miami, who already wants to start preparations for the wedding of his second son.

In fact is trying to persuade his son Romeo, 19, to get engaged as soon as possible to model and influencer, Mia Regan, with whom he has been in a relationship since 2019.

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan have been in a formal relationship since 2019. Photo: Instagram @romeobeckham

“I was so impressed with how Brooklyn and Nicola pulled off their big day without a hitch and got the whole world talking about Beckham’s name again. It was a wonderful day full of love and fun for the family and it really reinforced her brand, and she wants to keep that momentum going, with the help of Romeo and his girlfriend Mia.”, declared a source close to Heat.

According to the informant, for now victoria beckham he just wants the couple to commit, even if they don’t set an upcoming wedding date, the important thing is to start with the preparations for the ceremony.

“I would be very pleased if Romeo asked the question soon. Vic says it doesn’t matter if they stay engaged for a year or two before the wedding, as long as they set up a date so she can start getting everyone excited and invite all the A-list guests.”

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan plan to marry in a more low-key ceremony. Photo: Instagram @romeobeckham

The relationship between Mia and the fashion designer is very good, they have coincided in important events such as London Fashion Week earlier this year. It is even common for the young influencer to promote and be the image of some of the fashion designer’s collections.

“Victoria absolutely adores Mia and has really taken the time to get to know her family,” a source told the publication.

Apparently the courtship between Mia and Romeo could be consolidated in the coming months. A source close to the youngsters told the Mirror that the footballer had already thought about proposing to his girlfriend, but decided to put it off so as not to interfere with his brother’s wedding preparations.

Mia and Romeo they plan to marry in England in a more low-key ceremony than Brooklyn and Nicola’s.