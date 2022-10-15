Victoria Beckham wore a spectacular white dress with red heels

victoria beckham he has worked hard to perfect his looks as well as his designs. To demonstrate how versatile her own dresses can be, she relies on an effective formula: Repeat till you drop.

Days after ‘showing off her legs’ in an emerald green dress (this is her favorite look from her new collection) that victoria beckham promises it will be out ‘very soon’; the designer decided to wear the same dress but in a delicious shade of ivory.

The colorful and flowing dresses of Victoria Beckham

The dress in trend ivory tone was basically a carbon copy of her green look, except this time VB changed the colors of her accessories: she wore the same bucket bag in an oxblood shade and the slingbacks from Saint Laurent, Girl model, in red, instead of black. The former Spice Girl also kept cool with a few aviator glasses of your own brand.

VB wore the same dress in an emerald green shade a few days earlier. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images.

This visit of victoria beckham to New York has been characterized by its impeccable dresses. She was seen leaving the Hotel Mark in a blue dress from her Resort 2023 collection (she wore the green version after her first show in Paris) and a pair of sparkly boots. And on October 11, she was seen next to her husband, David Beckham, in a floral dress and an elegant tailored coat.

As Victoria demonstrates, a great dress can deliver the same exceptional result over and over again. in his new collection Spring-Summer 2023 there are endless styles, something that, according to what he told Vogue, makes him ‘very excited’:

‘Things look perfectly complex,’ he added at the time. And soon we will see her wearing the maxi dresses and slips dresses with carefully crafted tassels of their own harvest.

Victoria Beckham and the return of tight dresses

posh-spice is always one step ahead when it comes to the trends that will reign, not only in the world’s big events, but also in everyday clothing, as well as the combinations, that we will take everywhere: From the office to a meeting with friends.

That is why it is not surprising that his recent obsession with liquid, draped and form-fitting dresses, little by little it begins to permeate our purchasing decisions. Think better: These models fitted in the arms, torso and in strategic points let all the fun fall on the skirt and your heels. This way you can elevate the style equation without having to change your hairstyle too much.