Victoria Beckham’s “torture” workout that starts at 5:30 in the morning

“last workout of the week, see in the stories how Bobby Rich has chosen to torture me this week!” victoria beckham, thus describing his exercise routine to keep fit at 43 years old. The singer sacrifices herself physically and strictly follows a workout designed by Bobby Rich.

And it is that, with 29.5 million followers on Instagram, Victoria Beckham performs all kinds of exercises to maintain her figure and share it on your social networks. In one of the publications, the artist can be seen performing functional exercises, first with a dumbbell for the shoulders and the core; after a few lunges for the lower body and, finally, a series of stretching. But that’s not all, what is most surprising is the time he starts playing sports.

Victoria Beckham starts working out at 5:30

Victoria Beckham, who now resides in Miami with her husband David Beckham, begins training the 5:30 in the morning with a 7 kilometer race, in total 45 minutes, on the treadmill. She then joins Bobby Rich for his personal “torture”. “30 minutes of legs, 30 minutes of arms, toning and conditioning, then a bunch of boards and that kind of stuff for my core,” the singer explained.

That’s why the former ‘Spice Girls’ member’s workouts They do not go unnoticed by anyone, much less by her husband David Beckham. The retired soccer player commented on one of his posts: “Give this girl a gold medal, Bobby Rich“.