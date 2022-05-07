Victoria bets on a historic comeback against Marathón for the ticket to the semifinal

The Victory Sports Club you need a feat that has never occurred in the league crosses of lto Honduran National Leagues to stay alive in the tournament and opt for the ticket to the semifinal: come back from an aggregate score with a difference of three goals against Marathon.

Lto “Crab Brava” receives the purslane team tonight for the second leg of the playoffs with the task of overcoming the 4-1 in the first leg at the Olympic Stadium with goals from Isaac Castillo, Lucas Campana, Edwin Solano and Odín Ramos. The discount was the work of Hilder Colón.

The bets are firm on the table with Marathón as the favorite to take the classification when the ball begins to roll on the grass of the Ceibeño stadium starting at 7:00 pm. Victoria, which had been the revelation team of the tournament, could not close the gap in San Pedro Sula.

The team from Ceibeño has important casualties in its defensive zone after the injuries of Óscar Suazo, Marlon Flores, and Allan Banegas, while the team from San Pedro de San Pedro arrives with all their heavy artillery to face this challenge.

A tied global score (4-4) will force penalty kicks, however, if Salomón Nazar’s team defeats Marathón (4-0), they will qualify directly for the semifinal, a bet that Manuel Keosseián will not make it easy for them .

match sheet

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Stadium: Ceibeño

Referee: Nelson Salgado

Possible Marathon lineup: Torres, Garrido, Martínez, Vargas, Molina, >Campana, Vieyra, Solano, Mayorquín, Aguilera, Castillo.

Possible lineup for Victoria: Fonseca, Urbina, H. Colón, J. Colón, Tobías, Espinal, Ramírez, Hurtado, Lahera, Vega, M. Vega.