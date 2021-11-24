Victoria De Angelis from Måneskin: look with a leopard coat

Victoria De Angelis of Måneskin has always shown a particular love for the exotic (including the leopard-print coat): today, thanks also to her, it is one of the fashion must-haves for autumn / winter 2021 2022. Here you will find some looks and models to buy .

Scrolling through the Instagram profile of the well-known bassist, arriving at the first shared photos, we discover how her style has always been true to itself: the success has not intervened clinically in the look, it has not imposed itself with some fleeting trends. Its creative force – and we can say, also aesthetic – is fully reflected in the well-known Italian band that just this year tasted the international stages. The Måneskin take a lot from Victoria de Angelis, even in fashion choices. Far from the stereotypical image since she was a child, the musician has always been attracted by the proposals of the Roman market Porta Portese: free spirit in mind and stylistic choices, he loves mixing what he found on the stalls to express his strong personality.

After going through the periods from “skater, dark, punk, hippie”, Always seen with a personal filter, Vic has found his dimension (now seasoned with Etro and Gucci elements) and in an osmotic way he shares it with the rest of the group. Fishnet stockings, bra in sight and lots of them chubby coat, that is, those coats with a folk flavor, typical of the 70s. Then there is an exotic fantasy that he always carried with audacity and confidence: we are talking about the leopard motif. We find it almost everywhere: on tops, on blouses, on outerwear. And, like her, even Damiano couldn’t resist the warm embrace of an animalier coat.

Before Victoria de Angelis, Kate Moss

In the past we have seen that it is not there self-respecting fashionista without this garment in the closet: the ethno chic variations (which in Victoria de Angelis become folk chic) are a distinctive sign thanks to that “stain” that appears on classic and well-structured outerwear. The exaltation of the feline coat is obtained by wearing it on mostly black monochromatic outfits (the only colored touch allowed is through the red lacquer accessories).

Among the celebrities who have always appreciated the animalier we find Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Anne Hathaway, Nicky Hilton (Paris’s sister) and finally Kate Moss. And it is in fact the well-known model to have a particular passion for i leopard coats, especially if they are soft as plush models. Recall that his iconic animalier coat was auctioned last year: the charity event was organized by Vestiaire Collective to support the emergency from Covid-19 (the proceeds were donated to the World Health Organization, the Foundation of hospitals in Paris, the La Paz hospital in Madrid and the Civil Protection of Lombardy).

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Gotham Anne Hathaway Vivien Killilea Kate Moss Neil Mockford Nicky Hilton Nancy Rivera / Bauer-Griffin

There is no shortage of autumn winter 2021 2022 fashion proposals that recover exotic glamor through mini coat to wear like mini dress (N ° 21) and more structured outerwear to wear with very light tulle skirts (Christian Dior). Here the leopard is never overly aggressive to enter with elegance feline in the contemporary wardrobe.

Our selection of leopard-print coats for autumn winter 2021 2022:

