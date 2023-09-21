Victoria Federica have participated in the parade diesel At Milan Fashion Week with a look inspired by the 80s, which embodies one of the trends of the year, and which inevitably reminds of the famous movie ‘Little Red Riding Hood’. We are talking about the fashion of hooded dresses. If you had to choose only one of the most fashionable autumn-winter 2023-2024 fashionista Over the course of the season, we’ll likely be talking about hooded garments.

Can be found among the list of media faces who have already opted for the hooded dress Miley Cyrus In the legendary video clip of flowerPassing by Vic who has dared to wear a dress from the new Diesel collection, which has become the most representative piece of the brand.

Keeping in mind that the daughter of Infanta Elena She always embodies the most remarkable fashion of the time, this is the time when she dared to wear this garment. Already at the beginning of summer we saw her showing her stomach with low-rise pants and, precisely because of her fashionable look, the young woman has become the new this is the girl generation z, Well, beyond you diesel costume the price is 595 eurosLow-cost fashion stores have launched hooded garments that are worth a look and top girls have already started buying. Victoria Federica arrived at the parade diesel More impressive than ever. She is wearing a special hooded dress, a model from the autumn-winter 2023 catwalk. A super original dress with an ombre effect and a silhouette Suitable Equipped with long sleeves and kangaroo pockets.