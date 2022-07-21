Victoria Federica: from neocayetanismo to motomamismo

Once upon a time in Marbella – or was it in a joint in the Salamanca district? – a royal granddaughter who danced in a Starlite booth and wore jeans, white sneakers and an inherited bag. She was Victoria Federica and dressed with the naturalness and carefreeness of someone who has the privilege of entering the VIP area without mascara or golden sandals. His style of dress – collected in this gallery with his best outfits – It was always classic and simple, formulated around Converse, basic t-shirts, jeans and a trench coat alternated with caftans in spring. She was a girl who went from university to afternoon and from afternoon to the bullring together with classmates of lineage or style such as Amina Martínez de Irujo or María G. de Jaime.

But today, that Victoria Federica who championed the neocayetano style – Golden Goose sneakers, IQ Collection dresses and luxury bags – she has changed her boyfriend, her plans and her wardrobe. Now she spends the summer in Ibiza, on her agenda they plan catwalks by firms such as Loewe and exclusive parties by OFF White – it is said in industry circles that she is a true fan of Virgil Abloh’s legacy – and has changed the jeans that annoy mothers for dresses that grandmothers do not understand. Victoria Federica is already a Motomami girl.

The best looks of Victoria Federica

Victoria Motomami de Marichalar

The evolution – or the permutation – of Victoria Federica’s style began with her feet. His shoe cabinet was the first to let in the air of change when it welcomed a wide collection of more up-to-date and modern sneakers. He pushed aside his worn-effect Converses and Golden Gooses and surrendered to the Jordanprotagonists of all their daytime outfits who saw the only possible alternative in high-heeled sandals.

The stylistic turn was rising and reached the pants. She always had a thing for wide legs, even in his poshest years. For some time now, however, he has included more complex models, launching himself into the cargo silhouette, the palace with an asymmetrical waistband, those with a low waist…