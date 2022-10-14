Victoria Federica goes to a party (and gives her all as a DJ) with a very casual look with jeans and a sexy black crop top

Don’t let the rhythm stop! That’s the same thing you must think Victoria Federica that tonight he has gone to party with his friends in Madrid again and has given everything even playing a DJ. But we, how could it be otherwise, have focused on the look by Victoria Federica who always sets an example of his style and love for fashion. And this time she has pulled her more casual style and mommy, leaving aside the posh girl inside. But for a night out with her friends, she has opted for a corset-style crop top in black (very mini) and some wide leg jeans one of those that you like so much the daughter of the Infanta Elena and Jaime de Marichalar. Because jeans are the garment that never fails in the wardrobe of those who know the most about fashion. Y Victoria Federica He has shown it again in the Madrid night.

While it has been one of the great forgotten and relegated during the summer in favor of linen pants or other similar and light materials, with the arrival of autumn and the back to the city takes back his throne favorite pants of any female wardrobe. Yes, we are talking about cowboyand that’s how you’re going to wear this fall. If a few days ago we told you that the autumn cowboy was graynow we tell you that it will also be this Victoria Federica, which is the most classic and the one we all have in our closet in washed blue..

Victoria Federica partying with her friends. PHOTO: @paticabetas

With an obvious rocker point, it is also the way in version Jean to resurrect this 2000s trend which was accompanied by rather large t-shirts of music groups and fringed ankle boots or boots cowboy (which by the way, everything indicates that they are going to be the great winners of the next seasons), and whose maximum referent we can point to Kate Mossalthough there were also more famous English women in this fashion at that time, such as alexa chung either Sienna Miller, for lovers of the most boho version of this trend. Although Victoria Federica says that we are going to wear it with a bra-style top and sneakers.