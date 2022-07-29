Victoria Federica, with Afro braids and triangle bikini, the sensation of Ibiza

It’s the summer of Victoria Federica. The infant’s daughter Elena Y Jaime de Marichalar is living one of its best moments. Long-time influencer, the niece of the King is the undisputed protagonist of the covers of the magazines of reference in the world of fashion and not only follows trends by heart, but also imposes them.

That’s why his presence wherever he goes raises passions and that’s why he doesn’t miss out on the big summer events either. One of the last, the dinner that the Italian firm Pinko has just celebrated in one of the most exclusive restaurants in marbellawhere, dressed in a total look from the brand’s new party collection, she shared a table with, among others, Paula Echevarra Y Maggie Civantos.

Dinner organized by the firm Pinko in an exclusive restaurant in Marbella.

Victoria Federica with afro braids

But beyond your care outfitsWhen she really sets social media on fire is when she appears lying in the sun in a bikini, in her most intimate and relaxed moments, much of which is happening on the internet. ibiza beaches. There it is now, anticipating what the look of this summer to enjoy the sea without disheveled: the braids Afro-style. An updo for all ages that many other celebrities also wear, from Jennifer Lopez to Jennifer Aniston.

GTRES

Hers, with the center parting and halfway between the Afro and the boxer style, are one of the most popular hairstyles. versatile and results to go to the beach. Much more original than a moo or the classic pigtailthe braids are the most helpful resource to save a badhairday, something inevitable when we unite sea, salt and sand; a perfect hairstyle to put a point of trend and ‘order’ a long hair in the wind.

GTRE

Victoria Federica in a triangle bikini

For this dip in Ibiza Victoria Federica has chosen a bikini triangle in a flattering orange tone, fully on trend this season, knotted with large loops in both the upper part and the panties.

And a revealing detail of how their holidays: the B that she has worn on one of her forearms, the same one that we have seen in other celebrities on vacation on the island. An initial that tells us that during these days, in addition to dining in the most select restaurants in marbella he has also done it in one of the trendy places in Ibizaso popular that you need a reservation several months in advance.