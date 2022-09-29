Victoria Federica’s ‘virtual meeting’ with Cara Delevingne and Lagerfeld

Victoria de Marichalar has returned to Paris. The daughter of the Infanta Elena and Jaime de Marichalar has become one of the most prominent faces on the national scene, especially in the field of fashion, to the point that many see her as an icon of style . Because of this, Victoria has not wanted to miss one of the essential events in the industry these days.

The granddaughter of Kings Don Juan Carlos and Doña Sofia She has traveled to the city of light in the company of a group of friends and she herself has wanted to share details of this trip on her profile on social networks. Unforgettable days in which, as expected, the daughter of the Infanta Elena has dazzled with her stylistic choices, which perfectly combine the latest trends with the most classic elegance. It is clear that the young woman has inherited from her father her taste for fashion, as well as her elegance.

Since arriving in Paris earlier this week, Victoria has been able to enjoy the charms of the city and has attended several parades, of which she herself has given details on her Instagram account. Likewise, she has also been at a party that has been held at the Palacio de la Bolsa, organized by the firm Calzedoniawhere he has coincided with figures such as Chiara Ferragni, Sara Carbonero, Paula Echevarría and Rossy de Palma, among other outstanding personalities.

But this has not been the only event that the daughter of the Infanta Elena has attended. Victoria has not missed the presentation of the Cara Delevingne tribute collection to Karl Lagerfeld. An event in which the niece of Felipe VI has surprised with a look in the purest ‘motomami’ style, which makes it clear, once again, that the young woman is very up to date with the latest trends. Victoria has opted for tight leather pants, which she has combined with a dark Dior blazer, Karl Lagerfeld sneakers and bag.

‘Cara Loves Karl’ is a very special line, with garments inspired by the wardrobe of the fashion Kaiser himselfKarl Lagerfeld. A collection in which black and white are the main protagonists, with minimalist-cut garments that will become a must for the new season. And Victoria e Marichalar is perfectly aware of this.

The daughter of the Infanta Elena has recovered her activity normally after a few weeks ago she had to undergo an emergency operation for appendicitis. A scare for Victoria and her family from which, fortunately, she has recovered without major setbacks.