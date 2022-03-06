Victoria is surprising Olimpia at the National Stadium and is jumping to the lead

2022-03-06

MINUTE 67: Change in Olimpia, Jorge Álvarez enters for Edwin Rodríguez.

MINUTE 66: Olympia 0-1 Victory.

MINUTE 61: Strong left-footed shot by Edwin Rodríguez and Harold Fonseca saves Victoria. Olympia is pressing.

MINUTE 58: UUUFFF… Moya’s shot that passes near the right vertical of Fonseca, who remained standing. The Victoria is now saved.

MINUTE 57: Luis Hurtado gets into the area and takes a powerful shot from the right and crossed, but Menjívar saves Olimpia.

MINUTE 56: First change in Olimpia, Michaell Chirinos enters for Boniek García.

MINUTE 52: Edwin Rodríguez sends a low center looking for a leg and nobody from Olimpia came to push the ball. Near the Lion of the find the tie in this action.

MINUTE 46: The complement part starts, Olimpia will look for the comeback against Victoria in the Nacional. There is a change in the Jaiba, Carlos Róchez entered.

MINUTE 45+5: End of the first half in Tegucigalpa, Victoria is beating Olimpia 1-0 with a Damin Ramírez penalty goal.