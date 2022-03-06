Victoria is surprising Olimpia at the National Stadium and is jumping to the lead

MINUTE 67: Change in Olimpia, Jorge Álvarez enters for Edwin Rodríguez.

MINUTE 66: Olympia 0-1 Victory.

MINUTE 61: Strong left-footed shot by Edwin Rodríguez and Harold Fonseca saves Victoria. Olympia is pressing.

MINUTE 58: UUUFFF… Moya’s shot that passes near the right vertical of Fonseca, who remained standing. The Victoria is now saved.

MINUTE 57: Luis Hurtado gets into the area and takes a powerful shot from the right and crossed, but Menjívar saves Olimpia.

MINUTE 56: First change in Olimpia, Michaell Chirinos enters for Boniek García.

MINUTE 52: Edwin Rodríguez sends a low center looking for a leg and nobody from Olimpia came to push the ball. Near the Lion of the find the tie in this action.

MINUTE 46: The complement part starts, Olimpia will look for the comeback against Victoria in the Nacional. There is a change in the Jaiba, Carlos Róchez entered.

MINUTE 45+5: End of the first half in Tegucigalpa, Victoria is beating Olimpia 1-0 with a Damin Ramírez penalty goal.

MINUTE 45: Five more are added in Tegucigalpa.

MINUTE 40: Another great play by Olimpia between Edwin, Pinto and Boniek García, who enabled Félix and the winger took a right hand that went close to the horizontal.

MINUTE 38: Moya’s left foot shot that ends up in the hands of Harold Fonseca.

MINUTE 35: Edwin Rodríguez’s center from the right and neither Arboleda nor Félix Crisanto could connect with a header.

MINUTE 34: Harold Fonseca is receiving medical attention for thigh problems.

MINUTE 30: Pablo Lavallén warms up with some decisions from the referee and receives some warnings from the central defender.

MINUTE 26: GOOOOOOOOOOOL for Victoria, Damin Ramírez makes it 1-0 against Olimpia from the penalty spot. He deceived Menjívar in his auction.

MINUTE 24: Penalty in favor of Victoria, Edrick Menjívar fouled Luis Hurtado inside the area. The referee did not hesitate to sanction.

MINUTE 22: Olympia 0-0 Victory.

MINUTE 18: Now the change is coming in Victoria. The Colombian Luis Hurtado enters for Marco Vega who leaves injured.

MINUTE 14: Marco Vega had requested a change due to physical problems, was treated by the doctors and returned to the field.

MINUTE 13: UUUFFF… Arboleda fails against Harold Fonseca. Clear scoring chance for Olimpia. The Colombian controlled the center of Boniek García and took out a powerful right hand, but the Victoria goalkeeper was attentive.

MINUTE 10: Total domination of Olympia. Victoria is having a hard time having the ball.

MINUTE 8: UUUFFF… Great play between Edwin Rodríguez and Félix Crisanto, which ended with a left-footed shot by Moya that was blocked by Victoria’s defense.

MINUTE 3: Olimpia takes the initiative at the start. Two arrivals from set pieces.

MINUTE 1: The match begins at the Tegucigalpa National Stadium between Olimpia and Victoria, at the close of the first round of the Clausura tournament.

3:59 PM: Olimpia and Victoria come out onto the court. There is a significant number of fans on the return of albo to the National Stadium.

3:40 PM: This is the 11 holder of the Victory in the Tegucigalpa National: Harold Fonseca, José Velásquez Colón, Kenny Bodden, José Danilo Tobías, Kenneth Hernández, Allan Banegas, Marlon Flores, K. Kelly, Damin Ramírez, Yaudel Lahera and Marco Vega.

3:35PM: Olimpia confirms its 11 starters to face Victoria: Edrick Menjívar, Félix Crisanto, José García, Leveron, Javier Portillo, German Mejía, Boniek García, Edwin Rodríguez, José Pinto, Moya and Arboleda.

3:33PM: The white team, leader of the championship with 16 points, returns to the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa, after playing several home games in other venues.

3:30 PM: Welcome to the minute by minute of the match between Olimpia and Victoria for date 9 of the Clausura 2022 tournament.

