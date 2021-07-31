Victoria Justice has revealed that she is still in contact with Ariana Grande

Victoria Justice and Ariana Grande they starred together in the series Victorious, aired from 2010 to 2013, and practically since then rumors have been circulating that they do not get along.

The first played Tori Vega, while the second was Cat Valentine, a role she later reprised in the spin-off ” Sam & Cat “. Now Victoria has just made it clear that there is no ongoing feud with the colleague!



“All that drama, all of it those things are so stupid – said the 28-year-old in the podcast Chicks in the Office – So much has come from the media, which have blown on the fire. then people online have started to foment and they made it crazy huge.”

He then explained that all actors of Victorious are still“super supportive” with each other.

“It’s fantastic. I love Ariana, she’s splitting right now. He has always shown so much support for me and my music. We feel like a message – continued, referring to the fact that from the end of Victorious began to be a singer – It’s really nice, everything is fine“.

About the rumors, Victoira Justice explained that: “It’s frustrating to see how people love to set women against each other. But I think that in the end it depends on us, to support us and back each other“.

“I also feel that there are many people who support me and for that I am grateful. Honestly, there will always be haters and that’s fine. It’s what it is. It is part of the game“.

A small, recent demonstration that Victoria Justice and Ariana Grande have remained on good terms? The congratulations that “Tori” sent to the 27-year-old when he announced the official engagement with Dalton Gomez last December!

