Victoria Mateos, best myeloma researcher in the world

María Victoria Mateos, elected president of the SEHH.

The elected president of the Spanish Society of Hematology and Hemotherapy (SEHH), Maria Victoria Mateos, has been recognized as the best clinical investigator in myeloma in the world. In this sense, the hematologist has received the prestigious Bart Barlogie Award granted by the International Myeloma Society during the celebration of its annual meeting, held in Los Angeles.

Mateos, who has chaired the SEHH since last October, stands out among the scientific production of Castilla y León and is one of the promoters of the innovative CAR-T therapies, put into practice by the Salamanca Hospital. She also works as an associate professor of Health Sciences in the Usal Department of Medicine and last year achieved the best position among the scientists of the Salamanca academic institution.

The president of the Junta de Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernandez, wanted to congratulate the Causa researcher on Tuesday through her profiles on social networks, identifying it as “a real pride” to have “world-class” researchers such as Mateos in the Community. “They raise the quality of our health,” she added.

As anticipated Medical Writing, Mateos will be the next president of the SEHH, who will take office after the next National Congress of 2022 in October. The specialist will occupy this position on said date and will replace the current president of the SEHH, Ramon Garcia.