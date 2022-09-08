Victoria Monèt Teaches Fans Her ‘Some Cut’ Dance Routine + Teases Her ‘Grown-ish’ Acting Debut

Singer, songwriter and producer Victoria Monet recently made significant career changes. From sold-out shows to her acting debut on Cultivated, it’s great to see this talented artist succeed.

Victoria Monèt has made huge progress in her career lately.

Recently, Ms. Monèt performed live and shared a slower breakdown of her dance routine to the song “Some Cut” by Trillville.

Additionally, the West Coast artist decided to create a step-by-step tutorial for his fans and posted a preview on his Instagram page.

The full tutorial is available on Youtube.

Moreover, apart from performing killer dance numbers, she is also making her acting debut in the popular TV show Cultivated.

In another post on the Nightmares and lullabies the artist’s Instagram page, she teased fans with a glimpse of her on set of the TV show.

The R&B singer has enjoyed great success in her career over the past couple of years.

From the release of his first EP in 2014 to his first album Jaguar in 2020; while working with superstar artists such as Ariana Grande, ITand Chris Brown.

Moreover, she is a mother.

Her daughter Hazel Monét Gaines one year old. She is also in a romantic relationship with her current boyfriend, John. Sheaths.

Victoria Monèt has proven to everyone that she is a force in the entertainment industry and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

