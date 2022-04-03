Victoria prevails at home and continues to beat Motagua; Real Sociedad also beat Honduras Progreso

2022-04-02

65 minutes Harold Fonseca saves Motagua’s tie and sends it to the corner kick after a header from Marcelo Pereira.

70 minutes . Change in the Motagua. Vandulciel enters and Diego Auzqui leaves.

71 minutes . Motagua was saved and Denil Maldonado almost noticed it at his own goal, but the ball went to a corner kick.

57 minutes in La Ceiba: Victoria continues to maintain the advantage over Motagua

Solomon Nazar moves his bench and brings in Marco Tulio Vega, Carlos Róchez

STARTS IN THE SECOND HALF IN LA CEIBA

64 minutes and Mariano Pineda saves Real Sociedad and the score remains 1-0.

58 Min in Progress: Real Sociedad continues to beat Honduras Progreso 1-0.

Change in the Royal Society: Michell Antúnez enters and Jamal Charles leaves.

Change in Progress: Víctor Arauz leaves and Richar Mercado enters

THE FIRST HALF ENDS IN LA CEIBA. Victoria is beating Motagua 1-0.

42 minutes Change in the Victory; Samuel Córdova leaves and Arnaldo Urbina enters.

42 minutes Yellow card for Samuel Córdova

40 minutes Yaudel Lahera took advantage of a corner kick and headed past Marlon Licona to put Victoria to victory.

IN PROGRESS: The first half ends and Real Sociedad continues to win 1-0 against Honduras Progreso.

33 minutes Motagua tries to take the lead from long distance with Diego Auzqui’s shot, but it went slightly to the side of Fonseca’s goal.

43 Min IN PROGRESS: Penalty in favor of Real Sociedad and Jamal Charles turns it into a goal and they start to win 1-0..

10 minutes Victoria is saved. Harold Fonseca becomes a hero and saves Ángel Tejeda’s shot in the small area.

07 minutes Yellow card for Roberto Moreira after a tackle against Allan Banegas.