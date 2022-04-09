Victoria Ruffo and Ernesto Laguardia show off how mature people have fun with “La Chona”. | instagram special

Victoria Ruffo and Ernesto Laguardia show off how mature people have fun with “La Chona”Well, the controversial couple gave something to talk about on social networks by showing off their best dance stepsvery funny but a bit uncoordinated while recording Crown of Tears 2.

Although, since Africa Zavala introduced Victoria Ruffo to the world of tiktok videosthe dear soap opera queen He has not hesitated to join the fashionable dances even though dancing is not his forte.

At 59, Victoria Ruffo has become one of the most popular Latin celebrities, because for the public the role he has played in soap operas such as VictoryThe stepmother, Triumph of LoveSimply Maria Hug me very tightIn the name of love and others.

Although he is usually accompanied at his dances by Maribel Guardia, Roxana Castellanos, Africa Zavala and Raquel Garza, there has been no lack of companions of the soap opera and although we have already seen Mane de la Parra and even to his son Jose Eduardo Derbeznow it was an actor who fell in love with the audience from a very young age, we talked about Ernest Laguardia.

Dressed in a sack but very smiling, EErnesto Laguardia, who gives life to the evil Rómulo Ancirafollowed the footsteps of victoria ruffo to the sound of “La chona”, one of the most popular songs of “Los tucanes de Tijuana” and in minutes the video became a trend within social networks.

Victoria Ruffo and her new telenovela alongside César Évora

Without a doubt, one of the telenovela couples that has enchanted the audience the most is the one made up of Victoria Ruffo and Cesar Evora. Seeing them together in The stepmother, Hug me very tight, Triumph of love, In the name of love and Las Amazonas has confirmed their great chemistry and their followers ask for more.

Known as the “tequila couple”, Victoria Ruffo and Cesar Evora They have always behaved with respect for each other and do not rule out working together again. Months ago it was said that a project already existed where it was intended that they share credits again, but the workload of both has made it difficult for it to be carried out.

For now Victoria Ruffo and Cesar Evora They greet each other in the corridors of Televisa and wish each other the greatest success in each of the telenovelas they make, without ruling out that in the future something may happen to please their followers.