Victoria Ruffo and José Eduardo launch a challenge on TikTok. Do you dance better than them?

Victoria Ruffo and Jose Eduardo Derbez They have caused a furor on TikTok in which they have shown off their best dance steps. Now that they have become very popular on the platform, mother and son they challenged their followers to dance better than them.

The dynamics surprised his followers, since those who prove to have the best movements that the famous Televisa star and his son will be able to win an attractive prize.

The protagonist of “Victoria” joined the group of celebrities who enjoy uploading content to the short video platform, Well, there he showed his funniest and most relaxed side by pampering his fans by joining the challenges of the social network.

Photo: Screenshot

The first actress became very popular on TikTok due to her clips where she has danced to the rhythm of Duranguense, electronica, in which she appears accompanied by her scene partners and her son Jose Eduardo.

The dances with the also son of Eugenio Derbez They gave a lot to talk about due to their lack of rhythm, however, this time the protagonist of “My Uncle” launched a challenge for his followers, so those who move better than the actress and him will win a cell phone.

“If they dance better than us, we’ll give them a #GalaxyS22,” José Eduardo wrote in the description of the video, who left the rules of the contest in the first comment. Meanwhile, the fans of both left many messages in which they accepted the challenge and asked for more collaborations, because they like to see them together.

Watch the video here: