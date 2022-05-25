Victoria Ruffo and Pablo Montero: remember their romance and the reason they ended

Many believe that the most famous couple in Victoria Ruffo was Eugenio Derbez, However, in 1998, the actress fell in love again on the set of “I live for Elena”, where had an affair with Pablo Montero.

Now it was Alejandro Zúñiga’s YouTube program that the journalist recalled the courtship that was born in the production of Juan Osorio. Which was very fleeting since the son of “the queen of soap operas”, José Eduardo Derbez did not allow the courtship.

“La Ruffo and Pablo Montero had an affair when they recorded ‘Vivo por Elena’ but it didn’t work out because her son didn’t love Pablo”read his partner known as “El Producer” and who is dedicated to reading gossip from the past on the YouTube program.

Even in Cristina’s program, Paul Montero He appeared to sing and deliver a bouquet of flowers to Victoria Ruffo, causing the nerves of the soap opera queen. It was at that moment that the actor of “The Last King” recognized that they had been dating, but until then their relationship was still friendly.

“We are very good friends, we went out several times, we went to plays and television programs, to dinner”Montero commented as the “Corona de Lágrimas 2” actress smiled nervously.

And without a doubt, this romance was forgotten by many, since the actors rebuilt their lives and have rarely had contact with each other.

The last time they met was in 2018 when Pablo Montero and Victoria Ruffo’s current husband, omar fayadThey had a non-friendly meeting but this event had nothing to do with the actress.

And it is that heThe members of the politician’s security, in a confusion, would have pushed Montero who said: “I love him (Omar Fayad) very much and Victoria Ruffo. But I don’t know why the security people got like that. No one is going to throw me,” Pablo Montero commented on that occasion.