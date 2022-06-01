Victoria Ruffo invites Vicky’s boyfriend to her 60th birthday, but NOT José Eduardo Derbez’s partner

Victoria Ruffo He turned 60 this May 31, and he celebrated it in a big way in the company of all his children, as he demonstrated in his most recent photo on social networks, in which his twins Anuar and Vicky can be seen, as well as José Eduardo Derbez. However, the one who attracted attention was his daughter’s boyfriend, who posed with family and friends.

The protagonist of soap operas has been celebrating since the last days of last week, as her companions from the second season of “Crown of tears” They have filled her with compliments and gifts. However, it was this Tuesday when Victoria combined her celebration with her friend’s Maribel Guardiawho on May 29 reached the age of 63 and caused an impact again for not appearing his age.

Victoria Ruffo and Maribel Guardia celebrated their birthday together Photo: IG @maribelguardia

Victoria Ruffo invites her son-in-law to her birthday

This Tuesday, Victoria Ruffo shared on your account Twitter a photo of the dinner he made on the occasion of his birthday, in it is Maribel Guardia, your son Jose Eduardo Derbez his twins Anwar and Vicky Fayad, as well as her daughter’s boyfriend, identified as Jose Antonio Gonzalez, whoWho posed in the middle of the brothers.

“Celebrating my birthday! Today May 31, 2022! Happy to be with my children and my dear friend @MaribelGuardia, @joseedu92 @vickyfa53 @anuarlx5 @JoseAntonioGlz9″, was the phrase with which the protagonist of “La Madrastra” shared with her followers her emotional celebration in the company of her loved ones.

Many fans were struck by the presence of his son-in-law and the absence of his girlfriend. Jose Eduardo, pola dalay, with whom it is known he does not have a very close relationship. In the absence of the young woman, speculation has been unleashed as to whether the actress gets along better with Vicky Fayad’s boyfriend, because this celebration was very intimate, since only her closest friend and her children were present. .

Victoria Ruffo celebrated with family Photo: TW @ victoriaruffo31

The Ruffo twins with omar fayadcurrent governor of Hidalgo, have been far from the limelight so little is known about their private life. Vicky Fayad is 17 years old, and for some time maintains a relationship with José Antonio, whom he presumes on his social networks such as Twitter and Instagram. With the family photo that the soap opera actress shared, it is verified that she is not only close to her children, but also to their partners.

