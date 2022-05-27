Victoria Ruffo receives her first gift of 60 years; this is how the actress looks

The birthday of Victoria Ruffo is coming, so her fans and brands have already begun to pamper her with some gifts, like the one she showed this Wednesday on her social networks. This celebration is not for less, because the soap opera actress reaches 60 years old while she is in her best moment, because in addition to continuing as one of her most beloved protagonists, it seems that she found the elixir of youth .

This May 31, the protagonist of the second season of “Crown of tears“She will be 60 years old, and she will join her companions like Maribel Guardia, Lourdes Munguía and Olivia Collins, who despite being considered “older adults” still keep her beauty intact, which gave her several stars in melodramas and international fame.

Victoria Ruffo is about to turn 60

This Wednesday, Vicky, as her friends and fans call her, uploaded a photo on her Instagram account in which she was seen carrying a gift from the online flower shop AZAP. The actress did not reveal who was the one who made the present, she only limited herself to placing “THANK YOU” accompanied by some party balloon emojis, implying that this could be due to the fact that her birthday is approaching.

In the image you can see a round box full of sweets of different flavors, you can also see a sign “Congratulations“and a card, of which he did not reveal its content. Although the gift attracted attention, as always it was the actress herself who stole the glances, because a few days after his 60th birthday he still looks radiant and with a beautiful face.

Melodramas such as “Simplemente María”, “Victoria” and “La madrastra”, are the ones that have given her the title of “The queen of soap operas”, but despite her popularity in the entertainment industry, she has connected with the public young because it has gone viral on TikTok, thanks to its dances.

