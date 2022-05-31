Victoria Ruffo: that simple was the actress’s old house in Pachuca | Celebs from Mexico | nnda nnlt | FAME

Victoria Ruffo is a renowned actress and one of the most requested in all Mexico, so success has been with her for many years. However, she is not someone who has been characterized by showing her luxuries or owning large properties and proof of this is in an old interview where she showed her simple house.

In the journalistic conversation carried out 15 years ago with AOL Latinothe actress presented to all her fans the house where she lived in Pachuca with her husband omar fayad a politician who has also been successful, with whom he married in 2001, maintaining their relationship to this day and reaping several achievements together.

Although both are people with a considerable amount of money for their professional careers, at that time they did not have the great luxury of spending money on their coexistence and lived with what was fair and necessary, although they did have some eccentricities, not very ostentatious, in their daily life, like most people.

Victoria Ruffo presented to all her fans the house where she lived in Pachuca (Photo: Televisa)

THIS WAS THE HOUSE OF VICTORIA RUFFO IN PACHUCA

The two-story house was located in the city of Pachuca and, as soon as the cameras entered the premises, it was possible to notice a room that was not very large, unlike those that celebrities usually have. To the side was the dining room, sharing space, as in the small apartments that are very fashionable today.

The kitchen was also not very large and had what was necessary for a family. In that part of her home, the actress confesses, to the surprise of many of her, that she does not know or like to cook, so she has a lady who helps her with these responsibilities.

Going up to the second floor, Victoria Ruffo confesses that her favorite part of the entire property is her bedroom because she feels comfortable there. In images you can see what that bedroom is like and not much luxury was seen other than her bed and a television from those times.

YOUR CHILDREN’S ROOMS

Later, the cameras went to their children’s rooms. The little ones still shared a room because they entered their cribs, while José Eduardo, the product of his relationship with Eugenio Derbez, had his own bedroom without any luxury.

What can be highlighted at the moment, as something funny, is that the comedian’s son was not entirely comfortable with the interview and did not really want to say hello.

PERSONAL DATA OF VICTORIA RUFFO

Full name: Maria Victoria Eugenia Guadalupe Martinez del Rio Moreno-Ruffo

Maria Victoria Eugenia Guadalupe Martinez del Rio Moreno-Ruffo Date of Birth: May 31, 1962 (age 59)

May 31, 1962 (age 59) Place of birth: Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico Spouses: Eugenio Derbez (1992-1997) and Omar Fayad (married 2001)

Eugenio Derbez (1992-1997) and Omar Fayad (married 2001) Sons: 3

WHEN WILL VICTORIA RUFFO WITHDRAW FROM TELENOVELAS?

Journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infanteon his YouTube channel, made a live broadcast to comment on some of the information of the moment in the Mexican show.

One of the topics mentioned by him and his production team was to choose the supposed queen of soap operas, so the name of Victoria Ruffo cool came out. MORE INFORMATION HERE.

Victoria Ruffo (Photo: Instagram / Televisa and Victoria Ruffo)

THE STORY OF THE “RAFT WEDDING” BETWEEN EUGENIO DERBEZ AND VICTORIA RUFFO

In the video posted on YouTube, Eugenio recounted the details of the marriage proposal he made to the actress, which had the theme of a wedding style.

This event was attended by the group of the couple’s closest friends, so the comedian assures that his intention was never to mislead the public making them believe that it was a wedding, when he was just celebrating his engagement. MORE DETAILS HERE

Eugenio Derbez and Victoria Ruffo had a “fake wedding” when they were starting their relationship (Photo: Twitter)

WERE VICTORIA RUFFO AND PABLO MONTERO DATING?

In 1998, Victoria Ruffo He was the protagonist of a telenovela called “Vivo por Elena”, in which he shared work with several well-known artists, including a young Paul Monterowho, according to various theories, had stolen the heart of the actress in the recording forums.

For those years, Victoria Ruffo granted an interview with Cristina Saraleguiand, as expected, they brought up the subject of the alleged affair with Paul Monteroso she had to answer. MORE DETAILS HERE

Pablo Montero has starred in series such as “The Last King The Son of the People” (Photo: Pablo Montero/Instagram)

HOW IS THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN VERONICA CASTRO AND VICTORIA RUFFO?

The relationship between Victoria Ruffo and Veronica Castro It was always cordial and they have maintained mutual admiration and respect for their extensive careers. Both actresses also had a relationship with the soap opera heartthrob Jaime Garza, who shared roles with both Verónica Castro in “Rosa Salvaje” and Victoria Ruffo in “Simplemente María”.

Veronica Castro, began his artistic career in 1969 with “I don’t believe in men” and, ten years later, he would get his first leading role with “The rich also cry”. For her part, Victoria Ruffo She launched her career as a host of “Midnight Varieties” and, since then, has participated in more than 20 films and almost 10 films, including projects with her ex-husband. Eugenio Derbez.