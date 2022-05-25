Entertainment

Victoria Ruffo: This is the elegant house of the actress

Victoria Ruffo opened the doors of his house when his twins, Victoria and Anwar they were babies and the family had just moved to Pachuca, Hidalgo, where her husband is governor. At that time, the actress of “Corona de Lágrimas 2” showed each of the spaces in the house, demonstrating her good taste and simplicity.

And apparently, the house in which her three children have grown up has not changed over the years since, through social networks, the actress has shown some of the most significant spaces of the property, such as the room, the kitchen, the pool and the gardens.

The kitchen is a large space with an integral kitchen that has lNatural wood colored cabinetry topped with a granite countertop.

One of the images that has attracted the most attention on his Instagram is where his beautiful dogs are in the vicinity of a room, revealing the exclusive decoration that each of the corners has. Most of the walls are completely white and the furniture is a perfect match.

The ex-partner of Eugenio Derbez also He usually shares his outdoor space where he enjoys a beautiful garden and a beautiful pool that his children enjoy.

Look here the tour that Victoria Ruffo gave inside her house

