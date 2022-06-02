Victoria Ruffo’s twins steal camera on their mother’s birthday: look how they have grown

IG/Victoria Ruffo

Happy and grateful Victory Ruffo It has been felt in the networks by the celebrations for its six decades of life.

Pampered by family and friends, the soap opera star has appeared in multiple posts showing how she has celebrated such an important date on which she has logically been accompanied by her children Joseph Eduardo Derbez —fruit of his sometimes eventful relationship with the actor Eugene Derbez— and the twins vicky Y annualwhich she had with her current husband, the former governor of the state of Hidalgo, Mexico, omar fayad.

About to come of age the twins have stolen camera Well, his appearances in networks with his mother are sporadic.

The protagonist of unforgettable telenovelas —among which we remember simply mary, The stepmother Y love crownamong many others— showed off his offspring in different Instagram posts and there you can see how, two months after his 18th birthday, they are already adults and that they have inherited traits from both their famous mom and dad.

Vicky Fayad with her half brother, José Eduardo Derbez:

IG/Victoria Ruffo

Mane de la Parra showing off his meeting with Vicky at the Victoria Ruffo celebrations:

IG Stories / Mane de la Parra Fan Club

Vicky and Anuar with their mother and José Eduardo Derbez in a post by Costa Rican Maribel Guardia:

These are unforgettable moments for the actress and her family, who are more active than ever and preparing for the premiere of Crown of Tears 2. Fiction returns to the screen 10 years later under the production of Jose Alberto “El Guero” Castro and includes in its cast most of the actors that made up its original cast, including Ernest Laguardia, Africa Zavala, Maribel Guardia Y Rachel Garza.

It also has the participation of Jose Maria Torre, Alexander Nones Y Mane de la Parra like the Chavero brothers.

