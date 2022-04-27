Victoria will accept what the National League determines; will not continue with the demand and Platense trembles

2022-04-27

Welcome to the minute by minute of the final resolution of the National League!

12:05 p.m.: “We don’t know why Victoria is leaving,” a source from Platense told DIEZ.

11:39 p.m.: Follow the meeting of the leaders of the National League.

11:25 p.m.: ATTENTION! Victoria will not continue with the lawsuit and what happens there today dies. The Ceibeño club will accept what is decided today.

11.20pm: With the meeting already started, the representatives of Honduras Progreso, Elías Nazar and Fernando Ávila, arrived.

11:15 p.m.: With all the representatives of the 10 teams, the issue of relegation in the National League is in full discussion. Rolin Peña from Marathón was the last to arrive

11:06 p.m.: No one came from Honduras Progreso, which is why Chaly Zúniga, a well-known minor league coach, is representing them at this meeting.

10:55 p.m.: If in the end there is no consensus or the situation is not defined, the last day, that is, the date 18 of the Clausura-2022 will not take place.