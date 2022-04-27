Victoria will accept what the National League determines; will not continue with the demand and Platense trembles
12:05 p.m.: “We don’t know why Victoria is leaving,” a source from Platense told DIEZ.
11:39 p.m.: Follow the meeting of the leaders of the National League.
11:25 p.m.: ATTENTION! Victoria will not continue with the lawsuit and what happens there today dies. The Ceibeño club will accept what is decided today.
11.20pm: With the meeting already started, the representatives of Honduras Progreso, Elías Nazar and Fernando Ávila, arrived.
11:15 p.m.: With all the representatives of the 10 teams, the issue of relegation in the National League is in full discussion. Rolin Peña from Marathón was the last to arrive
11:06 p.m.: No one came from Honduras Progreso, which is why Chaly Zúniga, a well-known minor league coach, is representing them at this meeting.
10:55 p.m.: If in the end there is no consensus or the situation is not defined, the last day, that is, the date 18 of the Clausura-2022 will not take place.
10:51 p.m.: With a delay of 20 minutes, the secretary of the National League, Salomón Galindo, has arrived at the session.
10:46 p.m.: The leaders, Víctor Kawas from Victoria, Javier Martínez from Real Sociedad and the committee of the vigilance board are already at the meeting.
10:34 p.m.: At this time the leaders meet to find a solution to the problem that could delay the development of the championship.
10:26 p.m.: On Sunday TEN released the document that Fenafuth issued to the National League on the case, which summarized that Real Sociedad and Honduras Progreso lost points due to the bad practice carried out in the registration of their teams.
10:20 p.m.: The secretary of the National League, Salomón Galindo, has not come to the meeting.
10:17 p.m.: Our journalist Kelvin Coello, who is in the National League, tells us that THE JUDGMENT WILL NOT BE KNOWN TODAY. What will be determined is whether the case goes to the Appeals Commission or the Disciplinary Commission.
9:56 p.m.: After date 6 of the Apertura-2021, Real Sociedad had won 7 points and Honduras Progreso 5, which are the points they could lose.
9:55 p.m.: We remind you that this day’s meeting is to learn about the official ruling on the lawsuit dating from September 2021 when Victoria filed a complaint with the League about the misregistration regarding the payment fee for the Real Sociedad and Honduras Progreso staff. . The club argued that the points earned up to the time they made the payment had to be subtracted, which was after date 6.
9:52 p.m.: Wuilfredo Guzmán, president of the National League, arrived at the facilities where the conclave will take place.
9:49 p.m.: Julio Navarro, representative of the UPN, makes his arrival at the session room.
9:47 p.m.: The directors Jaín Matute (Vida) and Lin Zelaya (Motagua) are already in the session.
9:46 p.m.: The meeting is scheduled for 10:30 am at the offices of the National League in San Pedro Sula.
Welcome friends of Diario DIEZ. We will take you minute by minute of what is happening in the offices of the National League where the subtraction or not of points to Real Sociedad and Honduras Progreso will be defined.