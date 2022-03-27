Victoria’s Secret’s new “no limits” angel

Videos | Exclusive Yahoo interview with Sofía Jirau as part of Women’s Month

sofia jirau he speaks and laughs with self-confidence. She has no qualms about stating that she loves being famous and that she was not afraid to pose in her underwear when she was invited to show off the collection. Love Clouds from El Secreto de Victoria.

The 26-year-old Puerto Rican confessed to Yahoo News who loves the camera and who since she was a child wanted to be a model. And that her dreams went far beyond walking on the catwalk. “I want to be a businesswoman and a good worker, from the whole world, without limits”, she told herself in her native San Juan.

Now she defines herself as a “very educated and disciplined woman”.

She repeats like a mantra: “Inside and out, there are no limits” because that is what her mother, Bibi González, has proclaimed since she learned that her second daughter had been born with Down’s Syndrome.

Puerto Rican model Sofía Jirau poses on the red carpet for the 34th edition of Univisión’s “Premios Lo Nuestro” at the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida, on February 24, 2022. (Photo: EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images )

“I found out when you were born. I did not know anything in the belly that you came with Down Syndrome. You are spectacularly pretty. They gave me the news and I asked what I had to do. How could I help you?” Bibi said in the first episode of Sofia’s podcast.

With only two weeks of life, Sofía was already attending the Puerto Rican Down Syndrome Foundation, where he received speech, physical and occupational therapy for years. “In the beginning, you cried the entire 45 minutes of therapy,” Bibi recalls.

Bibi is convinced that part of the key to Sofia’s success is that she was always included in the experiences of her three brothers. She practiced volleyball, ballet, hip-hop, swimming, synchronized swimming, horse riding. And when she got older she went to parties, to the movies, to the beach with her group.

Upon obtaining her high school diploma at the Subiry Specialized Educational Center, Sofía joined Inprende, a social innovation company dedicated to developing the skills of professionals and entrepreneurs.

Victoria’s New Angel

the founder of Learn, Alessandra Correa, has helped Sofía to materialize her dream of being a model and businesswoman. She got her first big break in international modeling at age 23, when she walked the runway for Marisa Santiago on the New York Fashion Weekin February 2020.

Since then, his client portfolio has not stopped growing. The press praised his participation in the Los Angeles Fashion Week 2022 and his special appearance in the 34th installment of the Lo Nuestro Awards from Univision. He also met other of his goals by starting his first European tour through Paris, Milan, Florence, Rome and Madrid, thanks to the sponsorship of brands such as Walmart, Loreal Caribe, BKS, T Mobile, Dulzura and EDP University.

Sofia said, in a photo shoot with Magacin magazine, that no one taught her how to model. “I learned by myself.” He assures that to model you only have to have security. Bibi remembers that Sofia loved to put on her high heels to play modeling. “I never put you in classes because I wasn’t a big fan of modeling. But you made it as an adult. I am very proud of you, ”said her mother.

Sofía is also an enterprising woman who created alavett, the online store of accessories such as mobile phone cases, flannels, pillow cases, mugs and newspapers, which she designs herself. Her business name is a loose version of “I love you”, which is her life motto.

But the achievement that has catapulted Sofia to fame was her inclusion in Victoria’s Secret’s Love Cloud campaign, in a new effort by the lingerie brand to distance itself from criticism of making uncomfortable underwear and promoting unattainable stereotypes of the figure. feminine.

The group of models in the new campaign represents the diversity of body types, ages, ethnicity and abilities, composed of the firefighter Celilo Miles; the doctor and pilates instructor, Jaylyn Matthews; and the artist maryann elizabeth.

Two women with disabilities were invited to the team: sofia jirauwho is the first Victoria’s Secret model with Down Syndrome, and Miriam Whitemodel and actress diagnosed with hereditary spastic paraplegia.

Sofia told Yahoo News that the experience was “super cool, brutal.” Those in charge of the campaign contacted Alessandra Correa and that’s it. “They connected me, I took my bags, I went to the airport, I went on a plane, I got in a car. And immediately I went to model, in front of the camera, with a bra. Well comfortable. Perfect”.

limitless activism

Sofía’s enthusiasm is contagious and she transmits it with her careful publications on social networks. And much of that energy is used in his facet as an activist to make visible the abilities and challenges of people with Down syndrome.

The bell Unlimitedreleased in October 2020, tells the struggle and success stories of Sofia and her friends.

The project also wishes to inform about the difficulties that people with Down Syndrome face in finding employment or their desire to participate in supervised housing projects to achieve independence and live outside their maternal homes.

Live Unlimited also calls for inclusive access to an educational system that offers short careers and fairer rules of the game when competing with the general population to look for a job or open a business.

He emphasizes that in their lives there is no room for pity and that they are human beings like everyone else. But they need society to bet on their development, trust in their abilities and lend a helping hand to promote their future.

On March 21, World Down Syndrome DaySofía participated in the signing of an agreement with the governor of Puerto Rico, Peter Raphael Pierluisito offer inclusive workshops to public school students to learn about functional diversity.

That day he also held a public act with the artist Hector Collazoknown for his project “78 Towns and 1 Flag”, to place a yellow and blue ribbon on one of the painter’s works to make his condition visible, which is a genetic alteration that is produced by the presence of an extra chromosome and that affects to 14 of every 10,000 live births in the United States.

To the girls who admire her and would like to follow her path, she encourages them to make an effort to achieve their goals.

He insists that it is necessary to work hard and stay. But above all, have the confidence that they can achieve what they set out to do if they dare to dream big.

In the future, Sofia wants to go on stage to dance. She also wants to meet artists who have been a source of inspiration, such as Shakira, Beyonce, Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez.