Entertainment

Victory and explosive attack against Clermont

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 3 minutes read

At last ! Second match where the attack of Paris Saint-Germain finally seems to have found its automatisms, and shows us all its qualities and its explosiveness. Unfortunately for Clermont this Saturday, April 09, who paid the price for a killer PSG and a demonstration of his talent (1-6, Clermont / PSG summary). With a hat-trick for Neymar, another for Kylian Mbappé, and a hat-trick of assists for Lionel Messi who, failing to score, shines by crashing his friends, the capital club has found, a little late for Europe, its full potential, and again makes the opponent tremble. Throwback to the images of the day and the beautiful photos of this meeting.

Images of PSG this Saturday: Victory and explosive attack against Clermont Images of PSG this Saturday: Victory and explosive attack against Clermont Images of PSG this Saturday: Victory and explosive attack against Clermont Images of PSG this Saturday: Victory and explosive attack against Clermont Images of PSG this Saturday: Victory and explosive attack against Clermont Images of PSG this Saturday: Victory and explosive attack against Clermont Images of PSG this Saturday: Victory and explosive attack against Clermont Images of PSG this Saturday: Victory and explosive attack against Clermont Images of PSG this Saturday: Victory and explosive attack against Clermont Images of PSG this Saturday: Victory and explosive attack against Clermont Images of PSG this Saturday: Victory and explosive attack against Clermont Images of PSG this Saturday: Victory and explosive attack against Clermont Images of PSG this Saturday: Victory and explosive attack against Clermont Images of PSG this Saturday: Victory and explosive attack against Clermont Images of PSG this Saturday: Victory and explosive attack against Clermont Images of PSG this Saturday: Victory and explosive attack against Clermont Images of PSG this Saturday: Victory and explosive attack against Clermont Images of PSG this Saturday: Victory and explosive attack against Clermont Images of PSG this Saturday: Victory and explosive attack against Clermont

Source link

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Twilight’s Ashley Greene & Kellan Lutz Recall Going To ‘Cat’ School Before Filming Iconic Baseball Scene

4 mins ago

Palestinian supermodel Gigi Hadid condemns Tel Aviv bombing

6 mins ago

Anniversary! Emily Ratajkowski recalls an important event in her life

16 mins ago

Jennifer Lopez engaged to Ben Affleck: The incredible price of her “incredibly rare” ring: the slideshow

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button