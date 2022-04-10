Victory and explosive attack against Clermont
At last ! Second match where the attack of Paris Saint-Germain finally seems to have found its automatisms, and shows us all its qualities and its explosiveness. Unfortunately for Clermont this Saturday, April 09, who paid the price for a killer PSG and a demonstration of his talent (1-6, Clermont / PSG summary). With a hat-trick for Neymar, another for Kylian Mbappé, and a hat-trick of assists for Lionel Messi who, failing to score, shines by crashing his friends, the capital club has found, a little late for Europe, its full potential, and again makes the opponent tremble. Throwback to the images of the day and the beautiful photos of this meeting.
6⃣ minutes of play and already the opener signed @neymarjr ! 😍#CF63PSG I 0-1 pic.twitter.com/2DOYS3yqvK
— Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) April 9, 2022
19′ YES! @KMbappe take a break in Clermont!⚽️#CF63PSG I 0-2 pic.twitter.com/nOc1pv11Qk
— Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) April 9, 2022
71′ Penalty converted by @neymarjr !!!!#CF63PSG I 1-3 pic.twitter.com/Wxop6xREAV
— Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) April 9, 2022
74′ And the fourth goal! What action!!!!!#CF63PSG I 1-4 pic.twitter.com/MlOERVXtU5
— Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) April 9, 2022
80′ It doesn’t stop! The triple for @KMbappe !! 😍#CF63PSG I 1-5 pic.twitter.com/mwvJ59tFTG
— Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) April 9, 2022
83′ Around @neymarjr to register his hat-trick! It’s crazy !!! 🤩🤩🤩#CF63PSG I 1-6 pic.twitter.com/EfJ56VsvfN
— Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) April 9, 2022
