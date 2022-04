Victory and explosive attack against Clermont

At last ! Second match where the attack of Paris Saint-Germain finally seems to have found its automatisms, and shows us all its qualities and its explosiveness. Unfortunately for Clermont this Saturday, April 09, who paid the price for a killer PSG and a demonstration of his talent (1-6, Clermont / PSG summary). With a hat-trick for Neymar, another for Kylian MbappΓ©, and a hat-trick of assists for Lionel Messi who, failing to score, shines by crashing his friends, the capital club has found, a little late for Europe, its full potential, and again makes the opponent tremble. Throwback to the images of the day and the beautiful photos of this meeting.

The group for #CF63PSG this evening ! πŸ—’οΈπŸ”› β€” Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) April 9, 2022

History, challenges and keys to the match! Find out everything you need to know before the kick-off of the meeting against @ClermontFoot ! πŸ“– β€” Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) April 9, 2022

πŸ†•πŸ“Ί #ThisIsParis – EP 3⃣2⃣ ⚽️ Back to #PSGFCL

πŸ‘Š The derby between our @PSG_Feminines and Paris FC

πŸŽ™οΈ Exclusive interview with @xavisimons Available in full version with a subscription https://t.co/ALCYyvuA9T ‡️ β€” Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) April 9, 2022

Kylian MbappΓ©, Leo Messi and Neymar Jr all scored in the same match for the 1st time πŸ†š Lorient. πŸ“Š

Will the trio again carry the Parisian attack tonight? πŸ€” Bet on the match and benefit from 1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ € offered on your 1st bet with @UnibetFrance ‡️ β€” Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) April 9, 2022

The locker room is ready for tonight! πŸ‘•#CF63PSG pic.twitter.com/V9NEzotnRZ β€” Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) April 9, 2022

Kick off in a few minutes β±οΈπŸ”œ#CF63PSG pic.twitter.com/gZEs2VcSc2 β€” Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) April 9, 2022

6⃣ minutes of play and already the opener signed @neymarjr ! 😍#CF63PSG I 0-1 pic.twitter.com/2DOYS3yqvK β€” Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) April 9, 2022

74′ And the fourth goal! What action!!!!!#CF63PSG I 1-4 pic.twitter.com/MlOERVXtU5 β€” Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) April 9, 2022

Carried by an unleashed MbappΓ©-Neymar Jr-Messi trio, the @PSG_inside managed to clinch victory on this 31st day of Ligue 1 (1-6). Back to the meeting! ‡️ β€” Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) April 9, 2022

1⃣1⃣ goals for our attacking trio in the last two games! πŸ”βš½οΈ#CF63PSG pic.twitter.com/udMfjSt11F β€” Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) April 9, 2022

Discover the most beautiful photos of Paris Saint-Germain’s 6-1 victory against Clermont. πŸ“Έ β€” Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) April 9, 2022

πŸŽ™οΈπŸ—£οΈ @neymarjr : β€œLeo and Kylian are out of the ordinary” The Brazilian and Mauricio Pochettino presented themselves at the microphone of PSGTV after the victory in Clermont. β€” Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) April 9, 2022

βŒ›οΈπŸ”š It’s over in Clermont! Our Parisians largely impose themselves after a very big collective performance! πŸ”΄πŸ”΅ Triplets for @KMbappe & @neymarjr πŸ’«#CF63PSG I 1-6 pic.twitter.com/1UlNcplNDH β€” Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) April 9, 2022