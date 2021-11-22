Victory for Napoli against Inter? The whole truth

During the hours following the challenge of San Siro between Inter And Naples, won 3-2 by the Nerazzurri, one had shown up sensational hypothesis: Lto victory at the table of the Neapolitans.

MILAN, ITALY – OCTOBER 24: Simone Inzaghi, Head Coach of FC Internazionale looks on prior to the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and Juventus at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on October 24, 2021 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani / Getty Images)

All this because of Martin Satriano, who entered the field last night at 88th, but let’s be clear about it. The bone of contention is a disqualification to be served by the attacker Uruguayan. The attacker indeed on November 7, he received a three-day disqualification due to a warhead during the match between Inter and Roma in the Primavera championship.

So, Inzaghi has made a glaring mistake by fielding a player who is actually disqualified? Not at all, and the reasoning is simpler than expected. In fact, sports justice provides that “the player sanctioned with disqualification for one or more competition days he must serve the penalty in the official matches of the team in which he played when the infringement that determined the measure occurred “.

In this regard it should be clarified that for “team in which militated “at the time of disqualification the company is not meant generically. But the team as such, in this case Inter Primavera and therefore the disqualification will be served in the three days of the Primavera Championship.



