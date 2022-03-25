Victory! Luis Fernando Tena debuts with victory by the minimum difference in the Guatemalan National Team

With a score by Carlos Mejía, the Guatemalan National Team beat Cuba 1-0 in Luis Fernando Tena’s debut on the bench

ANTIGUA GUATEMALA — Just and deserved. This was the first victory of Luis Fernando Tena with the Guatemalan National Team that beat Cuba 1-0 at the Estadio Pensativo with a score by Carlos Mejía, in his debut at the head of the Bicolor after the first three months of microcycles.

In addition to the debut of the 64-year-old Mexican coach who is having his first experience abroad, the Guatemalan National Team match will also be recorded by the debuts of Andrés Lezcano and Jose Ochoa in the era of Luis Fernando Tena which is tied to Guatemalan soccer for the next four years.

From the first moments of the match, Guatemala appealed to control of the ball with Jesús López, Oscar Castellanos and Alejandro Galindo in midfield, for which he locked up Cuba in his field and the national goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen had a fairly calm first half in the goal.

Carlos Mejía celebrating the goal against Cuba FEDEFUT

The first notice of Guatemala It came through Carlos Mejía with a direct shot at the hands of goalkeeper Nelson Jhonston. After 15 minutes of play, Andrés Lezcano was about to make his debut with a goal in Guatemala, but his shot inside the area was blocked by defender Modesto Méndez who saved Cuba from the first goal.

It was until minute 30′ when Guatemala opened the scoring. After an error by the Cuban defense, Carlos ‘El Cuilapa’ Mejia He took the ball, went hand in hand with goalkeeper Jhonston and still hooked to leave a Cuban defender on the way and with the inside edge of his right leg, he defined at the bottom of the goal to score the 1-0 of the match.

Before the end of the first period, Guatemala He was close to extending the lead. After a rebound from the Cuban defense, the ball was left to Oscar Castellanos who did not hesitate to finish off and demanded the stretch of the goalkeeper who prevented the goal for the Bicolor.

In the complementary part, Luis Fernando Tena refreshed the midfield. The players Oscar Castellanos and Alejandro Galindo left, while Jorge Aparicio and Marco Domínguez made their entrance. Cuba sent its first warning of the game with a shot by Dayron Reyes that crashed into the crossbar, fortunately for Nicholas Hagen.

Andrés Lezcano was the protagonist of the first auction of Guatemala In the second half. The ball was left on the edge of the large area and without thinking he finished off with his right leg and went over the Cuban goal. At minute 60′ of the match, Jorge Aparicio overflowed on the right side and sent a cross looking for Robin Betancourth, but the Cuban goalkeeper got in the way and kept the ball.

At minute 67′, José Ochoa made his debut and Oscar Santis entered, substituting for Jesús López and Carlos Mejía. The last substitution was that of José Carlos Martínez for the debutant Andrés Lezcano.

The last minutes of the game passed without much surprise for Guatemala, which dedicated itself to taking care of the ball and maintained the advantage of Carlos Mejía until the final whistle, so Luis Fernando Tena opened with victory at home.