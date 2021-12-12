Sports

“Victory that is worth a lot. Orsato? An extraordinary referee and he proved it”

Luca D’Angelo, coach of the Pisa, commented in press conference 1-0 on the Lecce.
His words were carried over from tuttopisa.com:

Victory is worth a lot. Lecce are a very strong team, on our part it is a note of merit not having conceded a goal, given that they are the best attack in the league. Nicolas had a problem yesterday, he tried today, but he couldn’t throw himself on the painful side and we decided not to let him play. Mastinu instead has a fever, nothing special. The first half was fairly balanced, Lecce maneuvered more even if they hadn’t had chances, we had come close to scoring with Marin. In the second half we defended well and managed to keep them away from goal. We also went very close to doubling with Marsura and again Sibilli, who went close to the double. Obviously Nicolas is a very important player for us, but having a Livieri juggling so well gave the team peace of mind. Livieri proved to be a strong goalkeeper today. If Sibilli makes a difference when he enters? It will mean that we will not make him play starter. Orsato is an extraordinary referee and today he proved it. Masucci has won all the duels with the central defenders, I am very satisfied with his game. When I win I’m always happy. We are doing very well, beyond what we all said and I am also doing it. This must give the boys even more energy to continue for the next matches “.

