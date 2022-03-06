Vida and Real España are tied at the Ceibeño stadium for date 9 of the Clausura

2022-03-05

MINUTE 19: UUUFFF… Great play by Luis Meléndez, who got into the area between two men, but could not define in one-on-one with Buba López, who came out in a good way. MINUTE 18: Yeison Mejía’s center from the right and Lacayo fails to connect well with his head. It was for more.

MINUTE 15: Life 0-0 Real Spain. MINUTE 11: First warning of danger from Real España with Lacayo, who was unable to finish off comfortably inside the area due to pressure from Vida’s defence. MINUTE 7: Vida starts better than Real Spain in these first minutes in La Ceiba. MINUTE 3: Another free kick near the area for Vida and now it was Carlos Argueta who tried. The ball went above the horizontal of Luis López. MINUTE 2: Free kick by Carlos Sánchez del Vida that crashes into the barrier. MINUTE 1: The match starts at the Ceibeño stadium, Vida and Real España want to close the first round of the tournament with a victory. 7:28PM: Now Real Spain comes to the field of La Ceiba. There are aurinegros fans in stands. 7:26PM: Vida comes out first to the field of the Ceibeño stadium. Few fans on stage. 7:11PM: Real Spain announces its 11 starters: Buba López, Franklin Flores, Devron García, Getsel Montes, Kevin Álvarez, Mayron Flores, Jhow Benavídez, Gerson Chávez, Yeison Mejía, Lacayo and Ramiro Rocca.

7:04PM: Vida confirms its 11 starters to face Real Spain: Roberto López, Luis Meléndez, Juan Pablo Montes, Carlos Sánchez, Carlos Argueta, Roger Sander, Sergio Peña, Marcos Velásquez, Marvin Bernárdez, Antony García and Patrick Ferreira.

6:55PM: The footballers of Vida and Real España are already out to warm up. Important game for both teams. 6:53PM: The match between Vida and Real España is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm. Meanwhile, the fans continue to arrive at the Ceibeño stadium.

6:39PM: Little by little the public begins to arrive at the Ceibeño stadium. Vida can be put tonight on a par with Olimpia in the lead. 6:33 PM: Both teams are already in the Ceibeño stadium.

6:30 PM: Welcome to minute by minute of the game between Vida and Real España in La Ceiba, which opens day 9 of the Clausura 2022 tournament. ————————————————– ————- The Clausura 2022 tournament of the National League closes the first round this weekend and does so with duels that will have a lot at stake, such as the clash between Lifetime and Royal Spain (7:30 at night), which are measured this Saturday at the Ceibeño stadium to open day 9. Hector Vargas, At the helm of the Aurinegros, he is looking for his fourth win in a row and the fifth in the post-Potro Gutiérrez era. See: The table of positions of the National League of Honduras If they managed to beat the Ceibeños, they would jump to third place, something that a month ago was almost impossible to predict after the four defeats added at the start of the championship. In the last tournament, La Maquina got a key victory against the reds to keep the first place.

For its part, the team led by Fernando Mira has just beaten Real Sociedad 4-0 and with a victory tonight they could equal Pablo Lavallén’s Olimpia on points, which has 16 units. THE PREVIOUS IN FIGURES Lifetime and Royal Spain they have met in 205 games. The aurinegros add 80 victories, the cocoteros won 54 duels and tied 71 times. Now, the series between both teams playing in La Ceiba is as follows: 95 games played, Lifetime won 32, Royal Spain accumulates 24 wins and tied 39 times.