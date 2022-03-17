Vida is born, the daughter of Hermes Croatto and Viviana Santana

Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Hermes Croatto and the professional relationship Viviana Santana shared this morning the news of the birth of their second child, Vida.

“And full of light came Life,” wrote the interpreter next to a photograph of his baby while the proud mother kissed him on the forehead. Croatto, likewise, thanked Dr. Alexander Segal and the Ashford Hospital staff for their treatment during the delivery process.

The singer and the communicator are also parents of a 9-year-old boy, Mauro.

On March 8, in an interview with this medium, the artist maintained that Vida’s arrival represented “multiplied love” in the Croatto-Santana home and they were ready to receive her.

“We already have the whole set, although it has been a bit difficult because obviously we have been in the production of the album; We are giving birth to two babies. She is giving birth to Vida and I am giving birth to the other boy, with Eduardo and Sie7e, but super happy. Now my life has also changed, I see it because of the songs that she is going to bring me. There’s even a melody that’s spinning around in my head, but it doesn’t have lyrics yet because I haven’t seen it. When I meet her, possibly she will already have lyrics, I have a couple of ideas. She is going to come with many things, that louse, not only for us, but also for her brother, “she explained.

“Respiro Perdón”, his new musical proposal, as he narrated, took him back to his childhood, to go in search of that child he was and who needed to heal certain traumas that marked him.

“Although since I was a child I was always linked to music in some way, I did have many situations, many traumas from my childhood that did not allow me to evolve in music. I realized that even though one heals and forgives, there were things that were still there. I needed to make a song to literally cleanse myself of that. I decided that if I am really going to open my heart and make a record, start singing my life and make this a crucial part of it, I think the public also deserves to see this vulnerable side of me.” the time he stressed the importance of breathing forgiveness from the past.