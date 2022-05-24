Entertainment

Vida Isabelle celebrates her first birthday

The activity center in the urbanization where Raphy Pina and Natti Natasha reside has been the setting for the celebration this Sunday of little Vida Isabelle’s first birthday.

The theme chosen for the birthday was the farm, as can be seen through the videos and photos that the excited parents and guests have shared on social networks.

Although at first Natti and Raphy wanted the party to last for several hours, as requested by the businessman and producer to the federal court where he will face his sentence this Wednesday, they granted him from 11:00 in the morning to 4:00 in the afternoon.

In addition to Pina’s older children, among the guests are Natti’s parents as well as other relatives who traveled from the Dominican Republic. The producer’s family and friends did not miss the celebration, as did close friends of the couple, including Daddy Yankee and his wife Mireddys.

“Beautiful flower… You were born in a perfect time. Since day 1 that you miraculously arrived, we have been united with you for 24 hours, both your parents, siblings, relatives and you. You are a being of hope of LIFE. Today we all celebrate your first year and we will continue to enjoy all the stages with the blessing of GOD. WE LOVE YOU TOO MUCH Your Country. @queenvidaisabelle @nattinatasha. Write something to Vidita so that when she learns to read she will know all the people who love her in the world. TELL ME TELL ME #Happybirthdayvidaisabelle,” wrote Raphy Pina early in the morning.

