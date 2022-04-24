Vida pulls the tie from a Victoria, who was superior and Honduras Progreso stopped the triumphant ranch of Real Spain

2022-04-23

Honduras 1-1 Royal Spain FINALIZED

Lifetime 1-1 Victory FINALIZED IT’S OVER: Vida and Victoria share one point each. A great game with two great goals and the goalkeepers showing off under the three sticks. Tie one in the Ceibeño classic. 90 + 5 ‘UUUFFFFFFF! Yaudel Lahera had the victory… center dropped into the area from the left flank but the Cuban did not give the header a good direction and went outside. 86′ Change in Life:

Entered: Victor Blasco

Left: Rafa Agamez 86′ Change in Victory:

Entered: Wilmer Crisanto

Left: Marlon Flores 86′ Change in Victory:

Entered: Luis Hurtado

Left: Alexy Vega 81′ A shot by Juan Contreras but the ball went over the dairy goal. ENDED: Honduras Progreso put an end to Real España’s winning streak at the Micheletti with a great game that ended 1-1. The record was 11, but it could be 12 even if they win the pending match against Marathón. 78′ UFFFF... Chilean by Marco Tulio Vega spectacular but the ball went in the direction of Pipo López. The second of the crab almost fell. 75′ GOOOALLLLL OF LIFE! Rafa Agámez from a penalty kick ties the game in La Ceiba. 74‘Yellow card for Marvin Bernárdez, Vida player. 72′ PENAAAALLLLL! Vida goes on the attack and gets a penalty shot. The line looked at a hand in the Marcelo Espinal area and Jefferson Escobar whistled. 71′ FONSECAAAA! Great game in La Ceiba; two powerful shots from Vida saved goalkeeper Harold Fonseca. Wake up Life. 70′ Again Pipo Lopez. The goalkeeper snapped to attention and once again saved the goal from Alexy Vega’s fierrazo. Keep attacking Victoria. 65′ PIPOOOOO! The coconut porter saves his cabin with one hand; Yaudel Lahera’s shot but the goalkeeper jumped and avoided the second of the milkmen. 81‘ Change in Honduras Progress:

Entered: Janier Isai Martinez

Left: Erick Andino 74′ Change in Real Spain:

Entered: Marco Aceituno

Left: Omar Rosas 74‘ What did you do Jhow? Frontal bombardment to the ’10’ area but it goes over the crossbar. 56‘Victoria pushes for second. Marco Tulio Vega’s volley shot that passes flirting with the right paral of the coconut goal. 69‘ Change in Honduras Progress:

Entered: Yunni Dolmo

Left: Selvin Guevara 48′ UFFF! José David Velásquez’s header that crashes into the crossbar. The second of Victoria almost fell in La Ceiba.

The complement stage begins in La Ceiba: Victoria is beating Vida 0-1 with a goal by Yaudel Lahera. 60′ Change in Honduras Progress:

Entered: Edwin Maldonado

Left: Leslie Heráldez 58′ Change in Real Spain:

Entered: Yeison Mejia

Left: Junior Footman 58′ Change in Real Spain:

Entered: Heyreel Saravia

Left: Gerson Chavez 57‘ Shot by Gerson Chávez intercepted by the defensive wall of Honduras Progreso. We continue 1-1 at the Humberto Micheletti. 56′ UYYY.. Professor saved… Cristian Sacaza had the second but Buba López got bigger and protected his goal with a fantastic bilge. 51′ GOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA Bad start by Carlos ‘Chapetita’ Mejía in midfield, Geovanny Martínez won possession of the ball and the ball fell to Erick Andino who did not miss this time; The match is set at 1-1 at the Micheletti.

47′ GOOOOOOOLLLL FROM REAL ESPAÑA! Jhow Benavídez’s free kick fell into the area, the Panamanian Leslie Heráldez rejects badly and the ball is left to Devron García’s pleasure who defines the 0-1 with an accurate touch. 46′ UYYYY… Salvadota of the machine precise center of Cristian Sacaza but Erick Andino could not define against Buba López. What a blunder from the striker.

46‘ Change in Real Spain:

Entered: Carlos Bernárdez

Left: Alejandro Reyes The second half began at the Humberto Micheletti: Real España and Honduras Progreso tied 0-0. 44′ Near victory of the second in La Ceiba; Vida does not wake up from the lethargy in which he is stuck. End of the first half: Honduras Progreso is tied 0-0 with Real Spain in El Progreso. Few scoring actions at the Micheletti. Four. Five’ Yellow card for Víctor Arauz, player of Honduras Progreso, for arguing with a rival.

Four. Five’ Yellow card for Cristian Sacaza, player of Honduras Progreso, for arguing with a rival. Four. Five’ Yellow card for Jhow Benavídez, Real España player, for arguing with a rival.

45′ The yellow cards were activated at the Micheletti; Melvin Matamoros puts order. 29′ Yellow card for Rafael Agámez, a Vida player, after a foul from behind against Alexy Vega. 23′ Change in Life:

Entered: Carlos Sanchez

Left: Nelson Munoz 23′ Change in Life:

Entered: Juan Ramon Contreras

Left: Henry Sanchez 22′ Victoria intensifies the frame of Vida. The centers of Marcelo Canales do not stop and the coconut defensive is a bundle of nerves. 29′ CLOSE… Center by Kevin Álvarez to the riverside area and Alberto Paredes narrowly scores in his own goal; he nodded to the body of his partner Andrés Salazar and the danger vanished.

26′ UUUYYYY! Geovanny Martínez’s crushed header to the center of Cristian Sacaza that contains Buba López and saves his team from the first riverside goal. 18‘ Change in Victory:

Entered: Oscar Suazo

Left: Carlos Rochez eleven’ Johan Centeno is encouraged and took a shot distant from the goal crab. Moved the classic in La Ceiba. YAUDEL LAHERA’S GOAL TO LIFE

6′ GOOOALLLLL OF VICTORY! Played by the left sector of Carlos Róchez, he sent the center and with a quick movement of his head, Yaudel Lahera scores the first in the classic. 3′ First arrival in the coconut area; Alexy Vega takes a highly flawed shot that goes wide of Pipo López’s frame. fifteen’ Deflected shot by Selvin Guevara that does not worry Buba López at all. STARTED! In La Ceiba the ceibeño classic is at stake. Vida and Victoria go for the win.

The players go out to the field of La Ceiba; Jefferson Escobar is the central referee of the Ceibeño classic. 3′ First approximation of Real Spain; Omar Rosa tried it with a header but the ball went to Andrés Salazar. STARTED! In El Progreso began the duel between Honduras and Real Spain. The machine plays without its striker Ramiro Rocca.

11 Victory vs. Life: Harold Fonseca; Marlon Flores, Jose Velasquez, Kenneth Hernandez, Arnaldo Urbina; Marcelo Espinal, Marcelo Canales, Alexy Vega, Carlos Róchez; Yaudel Lahera and Marco Tulio Vega. 11 Life vs. Victory: Roberto Lopez; Henry Sánchez, Nelson Munoz, Juan Montes, Marco Velasquez, Elison Rivas; Anthony Garcia, Marvin Bernardez, Johan Centeno; Rafa Agamez and Patryck Ferreira.

Alignment of Real Spain against Honduras: Luis Lopez; Kevin Alvarez, Getsel Montes, Devron Garcia, Franklin Flores; Jhow Benavídez, Carlos Mejía, Gerson Chávez, Alejandro Reyes; Omar Rosas and Junior Lacayo. Lineup of Honduras Progreso against Real Spain: Andres Salazar; Ángel Barrios, Dixon Ramírez, Alberto Paredes, Víctor Arauz; José Quiróz, Leslie Heráldez, Selvin Guevara; Cristian Sacaza, Geovanny Martínez and Erick Andino. Welcome to the minute by minute of the Honduras Progreso vs Real España and Vida vs Victoria games for matchday 17 of Clausura-2022.

THE PREVIOUS: This Saturday the curtain opens Day 17 of the Closing Tournament 2021-22 with two games as protagonists: the classic between Vida and Victory and the challenge of Honduras Progreso before a Real Spain qwho is looking to extend his winning streak in the Honduran National League. The day will open at 7:15 pm at the Humberto Micheletti Stadium with the match between Honduras Progreso and Real España. The royal team commanded by Héctor Vargas arrives as a strong candidate to take the three points in a scenario where they have a better balance than the local team: 8 wins against 2. With a win for the machine, they would be becoming leaders with 36 points, in addition to reaching 12 wins in a row in the National League under the command of Héctor Vargas. It may interest you: This is how the position table of the Closing Tournament 2021-22 goes However, the rice team will not make things easy for you with Cristian Sacaza and Erick Andino as its main figures to seek victory and choose to qualify for the playoff waiting for a negative result of the Life before Victory.

THE CLASSIC IN LA CEIBA life and victory They will be the protagonists of this Saturday’s main course when they play their classic 154 to be played at 7:30 pm. See: Real España seeks to extend its historic winning streak and Victoria bets on leveling the series against Vida in the Ceibeño classic The jaibos that fell from the first to the third position in the last days, need to win to match the historic series (49-48) and break the negative streak of six games without beating the reds in a moment of internal crisis where it will not count with its main figures such as Alexander Aguilar, Denis Meléndez, Sergio Peña and Carlos Sánchez, by sanction of the directive.