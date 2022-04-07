Vida suffers annulment of a controversial goal against Platense; Real España added its eighth win in a row beating Real Sociedad
2022-04-06
WELCOME TO THE MINUTE BY MINUTE OF THIS WEDNESDAY’S DAY: Upnfm vs. Victoria, Real Sociedad vs. Real España and Vida vs. Platense.
GAME FINISHED IN TOCOA: Real Sociedad lost 3-0 to Real España at the Fransisco Martínez Durón Stadium. Héctor Vargas’ team added its eighth victory in a row.
Minute 56 in La Ceiba: Invalid goal! Annotation by Alexander Aguilar is annulled for offside in action by Rafael Agámez.
Minute 81 in Tocoa: GOOOOOOLLL! Ramiro Rocca scores the 0-3 in favor of Real Spain against Real Sociedad.
THE FIRST HALF ENDS IN LA CEIBA: Vida is falling 0-1 against Platense at the end of 45 minutes.
Minute 45+2 in La Ceiba: GOOOOLLLLL! Álvaro Klusener liquidates the Vida defense in a one-on-one against Roberto López. (1-0).
Minute 52 in Tocoa: Tapadón! Michael Perelló surprises in a spectacular save against Rony Martínez to keep his goal blank.
Minute 40 in La Ceiba: Vida and Platense continue to draw 0-0 from the Ceibeño Stadium.
PLAY RESUMES IN TOCOA: Real Sociedad and Real España dispute the second half at the Francisco Martínez Durón.
GAME FINISHED IN DANLI: Lobos Upnfm lost 0-3 to Victoria on matchday 13 of the 2021-22 Clausura Tournament. The goals were the work of Marco Tulio Vega (2) and José Velásquez Colón.
Review the goals of Victoria’s triumph
FTHE FIRST HALF ENDS IN TOCOA: Real Spain is defeating Real Sociedad 0-2 with goals from Marco Aceituno and Júnior Lacayo.
Minute 91 in Danlí: GOOOOOOOLLL! José Velásquez Colón scores the 0-3 in favor of Victoria against Upnfm at the Marcelo Tinoco Stadium.
Minute 44 in Tocoa: GOOOOOOOOLLLL! Júnior Lacayo scores the 0-2 in favor of Real España at the Franscico Martínez Durón Stadium.
Minute 37 in Tocoa: GOOOOOOOLLLL! Marco Aceituno scores the 0-1. The machine footballer took advantage of a rebound in the area to beat goalkeeper José Mariano Pineda.
Minute 32 in Tocoa: Yellow! Deyron Martínez is booked for violent play.
From La Ceiba: Start the first half between Vida and Platense.
Minute 23 in Tocoa: ¡Yellow! Mayron Flores is booked for violent play.
From La Ceiba: Vida and Platense confirm alignments
Vida official line-up: Roberto López, Juan Pablo Montes, Carlos Sánchez, Nelson Muñoz, Ellison Rivas, Alexander Aguilar, Juan Contreras, Sergio Peña, Marvin Bernárdez, Rafael Agámez, Carlos Argueta
Platense official alignment: Anthony Cervantes, Rubén García, André Orellana, Marcos Martínez, Álvaro Sebastián, Klusener, Jorge Cardona, William Moncada, Francisco Javier, Elder Ramos, Edwon Rocha, José Montoya
7:02 p.m.:THE GAME RESUMES IN DANLI! Upnfm and Victoria play the second half at the Marcelo Tinoco Stadium.
7:00 pm THE FIRST TIME STARTS IN TOCOA! Real Sociedad vs Real Spain already face each other at the Stadium Francisco Martinez Duron.
45+3 First time finished in Danlí. Victoria is defeating Upnfm 0-2.
From Tocoa:
Real Sociedad line-up: José Pineda, Deyron Martínez, Cristofher Martínez, Jamal Charles, Akeem Garnet, Klifox Bernárdez, Kelvin Matute, Sonny Fernández, Yeer Gutiérrez, Dester Monico, Delson Figueroa.
Alignment of Real Spain: Michael Perelló, Kevin Álvarez, Getsel Montes, Devron García, Franklin Flores, Mayron Flores, Gerson Chávez, Júnior Lacayo, Jhow Benavídez, Marco Aceituno, Ramiro Rocca
32´: GOOOOOOOLLLL! Marco Tulio Vega appears again in the area and scores his second header of the night, this time after assistance from Alexy Vega.
30´Yellow in Upnfm! Jack Baptiste is booked for repeated fouls.
29´: Dangerous foul! Jack Baptiste (Upnfm) goes down to Marco Tulio. The referee gives a verbal warning and warns before a second warning.
26´: GOOOOOOOOLLLLL! Marco Tulio Vega (Victoria) heads in after a cross from Arnaldo Urbina from the left wing.
24′ EXPULSION! Justin Ponce is booked with a direct red card for a strong tackle on Yaudel Lahera.
09‘ Upnfm missed it: Jack Baptiste in a dangerous shot that ends up crashing into the right vertical post of Harold Fosenca (Victoria).
08′ Double save by Gerson Argueta! >The Upnfm goalkeeper blocked two key shots by Alexy Vega.
04 & # 39; Victoria takes control of the ball in the first minutes of the game.
6:00 PM START THE FIRST TIME!
5:35 PM: WINNING LINEUP: HArnold Fonseca, José Colón, Kenneth Hernández, Alexy Vega, Damín Ramírez, Allan Banegas, Arnaldo Urbina, Yaudel Lahera, Óscar Suazo, Pedro Hernández.
5:30 PM – UPNFM ALIGNMENT: Gerson Argueta, Jack Baptiste, Pablo Cacho, Lesvin Medina, Oliver Morazán, Rembrandt Flores, César Guillén, Robel Bernárdez, Axel Gómez, Juan Ramón Mejía, Justin Ponce.