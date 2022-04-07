Vida suffers to tie Platense; Real Spain added its eighth win in a row beating Real Sociedad

2022-04-06

THE MINUTE BY MINUTE OF THIS WEDNESDAY’S DAY: Upnfm vs. Victoria, Real Sociedad vs. Real España and Vida vs. Platense.

GAME FINISHED IN LA CEIBA: Vida drew 1-1 with Platense with a goal in the last minute by Jafeth Munguía.

GAME FINISHED IN TOCOA: Real Sociedad lost 3-0 to Real España at the Fransisco Martínez Durón Stadium. Héctor Vargas’ team added its eighth victory in a row.

Minute 56 in La Ceiba: Invalid goal! Annotation by Alexander Aguilar is annulled for offside in action by Rafael Agámez.

Minute 81 in Tocoa: GOOOOOOLLL! Ramiro Rocca scores the 0-3 in favor of Real Spain against Real Sociedad.

THE FIRST HALF ENDS IN LA CEIBA: Vida is falling 0-1 against Platense at the end of 45 minutes.

Minute 45+2 in La Ceiba: GOOOOLLLLL! Álvaro Klusener liquidates the Vida defense in a one-on-one against Roberto López. (1-0).

Minute 52 in Tocoa: Tapadón! Michael Perelló surprises in a spectacular save against Rony Martínez to keep his goal blank.

Minute 40 in La Ceiba: Vida and Platense continue to draw 0-0 from the Ceibeño Stadium.

PLAY RESUMES IN TOCOA: Real Sociedad and Real España dispute the second half at the Francisco Martínez Durón.

GAME FINISHED IN DANLI: Lobos Upnfm lost 0-3 to Victoria on matchday 13 of the 2021-22 Clausura Tournament. The goals were the work of Marco Tulio Vega (2) and José Velásquez Colón.