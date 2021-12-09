Sports

Vidal drives in the snow with his Fiat Panda

Arturo Vidal won’t let go of the steering wheel of his recently purchased Fiat Panda. Despite the heavy snowfall in Northern Italy, the Chilean Inter midfielder tried his ‘pandino’ on the road in the Como area: “my gift does not fail“, Explains the Chilean midfielder of Inter in a story on Instagram.

Vidal, with his girlfriend Sonia Isaza as a passenger, faces a road covered with snow and, thanks to its characteristics, the car can travel without problems. The old Panda is indeed super reliable on snowy ground for the simple fact that having no central differential, it always has both axles engaged.

About a month ago the Inter footballer Arturo Vidal was the protagonist of a bad adventure. The player was robbed in his villa in San Fermo in the Como area (the same that belonged to Adriano in 2008).

The thieves stole many valuables from the house but, obviously not satisfied, they then focused their attention on the player’s rich fleet of cars. As is known, given the numerous photos published on social media, Vidal also has a Ferrari 488 and a Mercedes Brabus among others. The thieves turned their attention to the German SUV worth about 400 thousand euros while no glance was given to the little Panda, which arrived a few weeks ago in the player’s garage.

The value of the Fiat Panda 750 by Arturo Vidal is between 3 and 4 thousand euros on the second-hand market.

