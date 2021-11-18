Vidal’s contract revealed: it expires in 2023 and will earn 9.5 million next year. But Inter… | First page

The Nerazzurri management has a mission imposed directly by Zhang: to lower costs (506 million), currently too high for what are the revenues (255 million). For this reason, Inter will cut above all on the salary, getting rid of players who have not made the same amount of the investment produced. Among these there is certainly Arturo Vidal, strongly desired by Antonio Conte, but never established himself in the Nerazzurri project even with his mentor on the bench..

THE AGREEMENT – But what contract did Vidal sign? There was some doubt about the issue, there was talk of a biennial with an option for the third year and instead the balance sheet revealed how the Chilean made an agreement with the Nerazzurri on the basis of a three-year period. To get him, Inter paid a compensation of 1.5 million euros to Barcelona, ​​while the agreement with the player provides for emoluments in his favor of 21 million euros (+ scudetto bonus that was awarded to him) divided as follows over the three years: 3 million in 2020/21, 8.5 million in 2021/22 and 9, 5 million in 2022/23.

THE CLAUSE – There is an option in Vidal’s contract, but it is in favor ofInter, which can unilaterally dissolve the agreement in July 2022, paying the player € 4 million net (same clause present in the Sanchez contract). By doing so, the Nerazzurri would pay Vidal € 15.5 million in two years, saving the remaining € 5.5 million. An onerous operation that did not bring the hoped-for results.