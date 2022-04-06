Video: a famous Mexican actor returns to star in a brawl | Others

One more fight of the actor Alfredo Adame took place yesterday, during a conference that he himself offered for the media.

According to a video that went viral on social networks, it can be seen how the former television host beats up the one who identified himself as a lawyer for Carlos Trejo, known in Mexico as the Ghostbusters.

The lawyer claimed him for not having attended a fight they had agreed to a few years ago as part of a challenge for Adame and Trejo to end their differences.

“The trafficker was you, the one who did not appear at the press conference was you,” the lawyer told him, who according to different media, has the last name of Montalvo.

This comment was unleashed after Adame assured the media that the fight had not taken place due to the demands of Carlos Trejo.

“He asked for three million pesos, which they were not going to give him because he was not worth it. Then he wanted an advance of one million pesos, which he was not going to give him due to lack of confidence because he had already tried to steal. He asked to get on with his boots, with knives, with his leather belt and his stinky vest. He asked for all nonsense so that it would not be done, “he declared.





It was then that the lawyer got up from his seat to yell at him for the aforementioned. Adame then went towards him with the intention of hitting him, despite the fact that the people who were present in the restaurant repeatedly asked him to calm down.

It was then that, unable to connect the blows against the lawyer, Adame ended up on the floor twice and causing complete chaos at the tables and the restaurant in general.

It is not known if at some point Adame and Trejo will be able to finalize their famous “fight of the century”, because in 2019 – after being attacked at the conference – the actor said he needed time to recover.