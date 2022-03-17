VIDEO | Adriano and the shocking image of the drunk exgoleador

Midtime Editorial

Although at the time it was one of the great stars of Inter MilanAdriano Leite Ribeiro, better known as Hadrianwas filmed in a very worrying situation that is far from what a retired footballer might think he lives.

Throught social media a small recording circulated where you can see the 40-year-old former Brazilian soccer player drunk and on a motorcycle. According to reports, the event was recorded in a Brazilian favela.

Remember Brazilian striker Adriano? Here he is drunk on a motorcycle in the favela of Rio de Janeiro. One of the craziest football stories ever. pic.twitter.com/A7jqcDi29J — FootyGazzetta (@footygazzetta) March 17, 2022

It should be remembered that Adriano shone as a footballer during the two stages that he lived with the Interteam with which won eight titles. However, after leaving the fields for two years and returning to South American football, the Brazilian’s career it did not take off again.

He also known as the Emperor He began his career in the ranks of the flamingoand then try your luck at the Inter, FiorentinaParma, São Paulo, flamingoRome, Corinthians and Athletico Paranaense. His last team was Miami United F.C.

Among the titles he won during his career are two Italian Cups, three Italian Super Cups, three Serie A titles and two Brazilian Championship trophies.