VIDEO: Alejandro Fernández is criticized on social networks for being swollen and unleashing comparisons with Don Vicente Fernández

Mexican singer, Alexander Fernandezwas seen on his social networks with an image that made his fans remember his father Vicente Fernández, who died on December 12, 2021, because the singer looks a little swollen on his face and with his hair full of gray hair , unleashing comparisons with the “Charro de Huentitán”.

Don Vicente Fernández was one of the most beloved regional Mexican artists, so his family is now in charge of maintaining his legacy, being his children and grandchildren who remember him with images, videos and of course with his music. Now, “El Potrillo” has shown a change of image, for which many have compared with his father, who also had platinum hair in his mature stage.

The interpreter of “Like who loses a star” shared with his 4.3 million followers on Instagram that he will soon be presented in Guatemala. In his insta stories, Fernández, 51, uploaded a video in which he asked his fans to leave him suggestions for songs they want to hear at his next show in that Central American country.

In the little clip, Alejandro Fernández shows a casual look, since he only has a green shirt, a sun hat and sunglasses. However, what caught the attention was his face, because he looks a little swollen, with messy hair and showing off his gray hair, so he looks like the interpreter of “The son of the people”, who in his last years of maturity I had a very similar image.

The so-called “Foal” has expressed how difficult it has been to overcome the death of his fatherhowever, her family has been important to this process, especially her two granddaughters, Cayetana, daughter of Camila, and Mía, the baby of her eldest son Alex, who have become the favorites of the Dynasty, since they have conquered with His tenderness.

The Fernández family wants to keep the memory of “Charro de Huentitán” alive, which is why they have made a bioseries on NetflixHowever, this has been overshadowed by the program that Televisa launched first: “The Last King”, which already has two seasons, while that of the streaming service has not yet been revealed.

You may also like: