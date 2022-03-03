Video: Alicia Machado models her favorite underwear

Mezcaliente

Alicia Machado looks slimmer and happier every day. The winner of the reality show La Casa de los Famosos has experienced a true rebirth after her time at the famous Telemundo residence. In addition to having lost more than 11 kilos and looking spectacular, she has brought out all her feminine empowerment and rudeness.

To those who have asked if she resorted to liposculpture or some type of gastric surgery to recover her Miss Universe figure, the 45-year-old Venezuelan has vehemently responded that her slender figure is the result of her discipline in exercising and eating properly. healthy.

However, in a recent video that she uploaded to her Instagram account – where she left her fans speechless with her flirtation and sensuality – she admitted that she has an undergarment that helps her look even more spectacular.

It is a modeling girdle that highlights your curves. “Me and my @curveez With skirt or pants #curveez #curveezstyle. Your perfect intimate garment. Feel like a queen with our styles for all types of figure! ”, She wrote when uploading the video where, like a beauty queen, she shows the benefits of the product.

“Who is up to make the altar to Alicia? Ohhh my goshhh ”,“ You have the same body as when you won the crown ”,“ Those girdles are so pretty and the model is like a little doll that her father used to sell. Beautiful” and “I love your new facet of life. I love that you’re super healthy, and Chama inspires me, I’m going to do my diet. What I love about you is that you are so sincere. In the world we need many people like you ”, were some of the more than 500 messages that her followers left her.

The Venezuelan not only uses her social networks to share beauty secrets with her audience, she is always sending motivating messages to get ahead and achieve her own goals and dreams.

“Don’t wait for what you think you deserve. Go and fight for what you really want, change your vision and continue enjoying your process. Let the positive dominate your thoughts, ”she wrote next to an image where she appears in a tight black dress and impeccable makeup.

The actress, who is presenting her work “Yes, I am horny” in different cities in the United States, joined the artists who have expressed their support for the people of Ukraine.

“Ignoring the drama in our lives can become the vilest betrayal of others. We wake up sad for what we cannot change. God Bless the world. For my Brothers #ukraine. May God enter into the minds of our leaders to achieve dialogue and peace”, were his wishes for the inhabitants of the country that is being invaded by Russia.