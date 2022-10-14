VIDEO. Amber Heard changes her identity to take refuge in Mallorca

Amber Heard, the one who was the wife of Johnny Depp and protagonist of one of the most controversial divorces To date, it has been forced to leave his life in the United Statess to move to Majorca. After losing the trial against her ex-husband last summer and the Virginia State Court imposing a fine of more than 8 million dollars in favor of the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor, the actress lost all contracts and professional projects .

The fate of the actress is a small town in the interior of the island, which does not reach 2,000 inhabitants; Furthermore, Amber Heard uses a new identity so as not to raise suspicions among the residents of the town, among whom he has integrated very well due to his great command of Spanish. His new home is a large house that he has rented with his couple, the director of photography, Bianca Butti.

After the consequences of her relationship with Depp and her flashy divorce, Amber Heard has had no other alternative than temporarily disappearalthough she is sharing these difficult moments for her with loved ones. return date unknown from Amber Heard to the state of Virginia, but the detail is known that the former couple is at the expense of a retrial datesince the actress’s lawyers they appealed the sentence in which his client appears guilty.