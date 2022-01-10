video and photos of the «lady in red» – Corriere.it

The Fiat station wagon has been unveiled, in the Red version, which will enrich the Tipo range. It is distinguished by greater ground clearance and protections along the entire bodywork

Fiat talked about its new RED range with a video, which it is also part of the new Tipo Cross Station Wagon. The fittings of the cars that are part of the RED family, inaugurated last year of the Fiat New 500 Electric, were conceived together with the famous non-profit active in the fight against HIV in the countries most affected by the virus, co-founded by the U2 singer, Bono Vox.

Finally a Tipo Cross Station Wagon The Fiat Tipo Cross Sw, which is 467 cm long, joins the compact version, which was presented last year. It stands out for a more off-road style, characterized by raw plastic protections in the front bumper, side skirts, wheel arches and rear fascia. This customization also associated with a greater height from the ground, which also makes it suitable for tackling dirt roads without too many worries of mind. The RED family, of course, is distinguished by the red color of the bodywork, also present on the mirror caps, which in this case contrasts with the front grille and with the same plastic protections, which are instead black.

Sustainable interiors and lots of space RED’s customization also extends to the interior, where, in addition to the specific badges, there are Seaqual seats, made with a yarn obtained from a material deriving from the seabed, with contrasting red stitching. The Tipo Cross Sw has a trunk with a load capacity of 550 liters, up to 1,600 liters by folding down the second row of seats. No news seems to be expected on the engine front, which should be 1.0 and 1.3 petrol and 1.3 and 1.6 liter diesel.

Price by Type The price list has not yet been released, but we can expect a starting price of about 20 thousand euros.

